Fans' guide to the 2022 Daily Progress Holiday Classic

A holiday high school basketball tradition returns to Central Virginia on Tuesday, when the annual Daily Progress Holiday Classic tips off with eight games (four boys games and four girls games).

The three-day event, which will be played at three different venues in the Charlottesville area, runs through Thursday and will culminate with boys and girls champions being crowned at Albemarle High School.

Here are several things to know about this year's event.

Format

Every team in the tournament is guaranteed three games.

Winners of Tuesday's boys and girls quarterfinal games will advance to Wednesday's semifinals, while the losers of those games will meet in consolation matchups on Wednesday.

Boys and girls semifinal winners will meet in their respective championship games on Thursday, while the semifinal losers will face off in the third-place game Thursday.

Winners of Wednesday's consolation games will play in the fifth-place game on Thursday, while the losers of those consolation games will meet in the seventh-place game on Thursday.

Teams

The Holiday Classic consists of eight boys teams and eight girls teams.

The girls' bracket includes six local teams: Albemarle, Covenant, Monticello, William Monroe, Charlottesville and Western Albemarle. Mills Godwin and Mathews round out the eight-team girls field.

The boys bracket has three Central Virginia teams — Charlottesville, Albemarle and Western Albemarle — as well as Stafford, West Potomac, Smithfield, William Fleming and Riverside.

Venues

Albemarle, Charlottesville and Monticello will serve as host sites during the Holiday Classic. Western Albemarle also was scheduled to host games during the event, but experienced frozen pipes during the recent extreme cold weather and is unable to host.

Albemarle, which is located at 2775 Hydraulic Road, will host the four boys first-round games on Tuesday as well as the boys and girls third-place and championship games on Thursday.

Charlottesville, which is located at 1400 Melbourne Road, will host the four girls first-round games on Tuesday as well as Wednesday's boys semifinals and consolation games.

Monticello, which is located at 1400 Independence Way, will be the site for Wednesday's girls semifinals and consolation games as well as Thursday's boys and girls fifth-place and seventh-place games.

Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the Holiday Classic online at ticketspicket.com. The cost for an individual ticket is $6. There are no multi-day passes for the tournament. Albemarle County Public Schools' clear bag policy is in effect for the entire tournament.

Boys schedule

Tuesday's quarterfinals (at Albemarle High School)

■ Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 11 a.m.

■ West Potomac vs. Smithfield, 12:45 p.m.

■ Albemarle vs. William Fleming, 2:30 p.m.

■ Charlottesville vs. Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday's games (at Charlottesville High School)

■ Consolation round: Western Albemarle-Stafford loser vs. West Potomac-Smithfield loser, 11 a.m.

■ Consolation round: Albemarle-William Fleming loser vs. Charlottesville-Riverside loser, 12:45 p.m.

■ Semifinals: Western Albemarle-Stafford winner vs. West Potomac Smithfield winner, 2:30 p.m.

■ Semifinals: Albemarle-William Fleming winner vs. Charlottesville-Riverside winner, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

■ Seventh-place game (at Monticello High School), 9 a.m.

■ Fifth-place game (at Monticello High School), 12:30 p.m.

■ Third-place game (at Albemarle High School), 12:45 p.m.

■ Championship game (at Albemarle High School), 4:15 p.m.

Girls schedule

Tuesday's quarterfinals (at Charlottesville High School)

■ Albemarle vs. Covenant, 11 a.m.

■ Monticello vs. William Monroe, 12:45 p.m.

■ Charlottesville vs. Mills Godwin, 2:30 p.m.

■ Western Albemarle vs. Mathews, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday's games (at Monticello High School)

■ Consolation round: Albemarle-Covenant loser vs. Monticello-William Monroe loser, 11 a.m.

■ Consolation round: Charlottesville-Mills Godwin loser vs. Western Albemarle-Mathews loser, 12:45 p.m.

■ Semifinals: Albemarle-Covenant winner vs. Monticello-William Monroe winner, 2:30 p.m.

■ Semifinals: Charlottesville-Mills Godwin winner vs. Western Albemarle-Mathews winner, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

■ Seventh-place game (at Monticello High School), 10:45 a.m.

■ Fifth-place game (at Monticello High School), 2:15 p.m.

■ Third-place game (at Albemarle High School), 11 a.m.

■ Championship game (at Albemarle High School), 2:30 p.m.