Fair shores 36 points to lead Syracuse past Virginia

The Virginia women's basketball team has made some serious strides during Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's first season as head coach, but one of the the things the Cavaliers are still trying to figure out is how to win ACC games on the road.

Behind a monster night from guard Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse cruised to a 90-72 victory over Virginia on Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Hoos (14-7, 3-7 ACC) fell to 0-5 in ACC road games this season and suffered their 13th straight conference road loss.

Fair proved to be the difference for the Orange (14-7, 5-5).

The Buffalo transfer scored a season-high 36 points and hit a career-best eight 3-pointers. Alaina Rice also had a great night for Syracuse, finishing with a career-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Georgia Woolley added 17 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Orange, who made 12 three-pointers in the game.

“Credit to Syracuse for playing a good game," Agugua-Hamilton said. "But that was not our best effort."

Camryn Taylor, despite missing much of the third quarter due to foul trouble, led the Hoos with 20 points. She fouled out of the game with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

London Clarkson finished with 16 points, her second-best scoring performance of the season, while McKenna Dale hit three 3-pointers en route to an 11-point outing. Sam Brunelle chipped in 10 points to give UVa four players in double figures.

The Cavaliers played without junior guard Kaydan Lawson, who was suspended (coach’s decision). Virginia did not specify what led to Lawson's suspension.

After a competitive first half that included eight lead changes, Syracuse outscored Virginia 49-33 after halftime to win comfortably.

Early in the second half, Fair made her fifth 3-pointer to put the Orange up 46-42, then Rice scored on the fast break following a UVa turnover and Fair added a fast-break layup after Brunelle’s shot in the paint was blocked to give Syracuse a 51-42 lead.

The Cavaliers battled back and pulled within three (54-51) on a Yonta Vaughn 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the third quarter, but Syracuse outscored UVa 11-7 over the final three minutes of the frame to head to the fourth quarter with a 65-58 lead.

Fair took over in the final stanza.

She ripped off 17 points during the final 10 minutes, hitting five of six shots and all three of her 3-point attempts. She added four free throws to finish with 24 second-half points.

Fair also finished with five rebounds for Syracuse, which outrebounded Virginia by a 38-31 margin. The Cavaliers entered Thursday's game ranked 15th in the nation in rebound margin at +9.4.

"I'm very disappointed in the way that we showed up to this game and how we executed the game plan," Agugua-Hamilton said. "We definitely are better than what we displayed and need to get back to work and come together.”

Virginia hopes to get back on track Sunday when it hosts Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.