Exercising caution: Charlottesville fitness centers adapt to new health protocols

The Piedmont Family YMCA is following a similar model.

Jessica Maslaney, the CEO of the Piedmont Family YMCA, says the location frequently asks for member feedback and aims to provide options that accommodate members. While some may be comfortable working out inside, others prefer the virtual opens offered by the YMCA. Others come for the pool.

“We’re trying to meet people where they’re at with their respective comfort levels in returning to the gym and outdoor classes and virtual classes and just different amenities within the Y,” Maslaney said.

The center also pivoted to “mission-critical services” this summer. That included helping with food distribution efforts in the community, offering child care services to parents returning to work and hosting blood drives in repurposed areas of its facility.

“One of the things that the Y likes to say is, ‘We’re way more than a gym and swim,’” Maslaney said. “We have a fitness component and an aquatics component, but we really try to diversify our programs and services and the pandemic has really forced us to look through that lens to diversify those programs and services to make sure their our opportunities for everybody depending on comfort levels and interest levels.”