In a normal year, Logan Barbour would be gearing up for postseason play with the William Monroe boys basketball team right now.

But this is no normal year.

Next week, Barbour, along with thousands of other high school athletes throughout Virginia, will strap on shoulder pads and helmets to take part in the Virginia High School League's spring football season. The high school football season, which is usually played in the fall, was moved to the spring and condensed to seven regular-season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be a little bit different going onto the field instead of he court," Barbour said, "but I still can’t wait.”

A chance to play

Players and coaches alike share the same enthusiastic optimism as they prepare to embark on this unique voyage into spring high school football.

Back in July, there was trepidation across the commonwealth that a high school football season was even possible. Those worries turned to optimism in August when the VHSL Executive Committee unveiled its plan to allow all of its sports an opportunity to have a season. That plan included pushing back fall sports, including football, to the spring and shortening seasons across the board.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the VHSL for giving us the opportunity to play football this school year,” Fluvanna County football coach Mike Morris said. “That in itself is a blessing, and many families, fans, coaches, athletic directors and sports enthusiasts across the commonwealth are thankful for that.”

'Preparing for the unknown'

Coaches and players throughout Central Virginia have spent the past six months planning for this unique opportunity. While it hasn’t always been easy, they have tried to make the most of the situation. From Zoom meetings to practicing in pods, football programs have been forced to adapt on the fly to make the season a reality.

“This year has forced us to do things differently, to look at things in a different way and put things in perspective,” Orange County football coach Jesse Lohr said. “But why we’re doing what we’re attempting to do is for the kids, fighting for opportunities that they once had and what we probably took for granted. With things being what they are and coming from where we started, we are excited to even have an opportunity to play. COVID has taken a toll. Finding ways to get the kids back into schools and allowing them to do the activities that makes school fun to come to is important.”

Charlottesville football coach Eric Sherry, one of the longest tenured coaches in the Jefferson District, agreed.

“The entire world is different with the pandemic,” he said. “Football should restore some normalcy into all of our lives — coaches and players. Educators are lifelong fans of learning so that never changes. We just had more opportunities to learn in different ways this extended offseason.”

Among the ways players are learning differently this season is less physicality in practice as coaches try to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“The most challenging aspect has been our inability to train our athletes in preparation for the upcoming season," Western Albemarle coach Ed Redmond said. "Football is a physical game and the concerns moving forward is injury due to limited preparation physically.”

While coaches have had to adjust how they prepare their teams, players have tried to make the best of the situation.

“I think the most difficult part of this offseason as a team has been preparing for the unknown,” Madison County quarterback Wade Fox said. “We don’t know when things could end, so we really have had the mindset to go out and give 110 percent while we can and just have as much fun doing it as possible. I had to really focus and dial in this offseason. My workouts, as well as my conditioning and lifting programs, have been much harder. It’s been difficult to prepare for such a long time without any practices or games, but I know it will all be worth it once we get back on the field.”

Albemarle running back Ebenezer McCarthy said his teammates and coaches tried to stay in contact throughout the extended offseason, checking in on one another to stay connected, both physically and mentally.

“It’s been tough because we’ve had a few guys graduate earlier and some parents restricting them due to COVID, but that hasn’t changed our attitude,” he said. “We really embraced the fact that we can’t take this year for granted and that this opportunity cannot be wasted. The VHSL could’ve easily canceled our season and that would’ve been it, but they didn’t.”

Orange County senior defensive back Douglas Newsome said the team leaders did their best to keep guys on task.

“We stayed dialed-in by getting all the captains together and working out as a little group throughout the offseason,” he said. “The most challenging part is probably not being able to work with the younger players because we have a new, building team this year and it’s hard to create bonds and bring that energy as a team when we’re starting off late in February and only have a certain number of practices.”

Many football coaches admit that there have been some logistical hurdles along the way trying to put this season together.

“Not having a normal offseason was a challenge,” Lohr said. “Having several Zoom meetings with staff and players, that was unique. Not having several with internet capabilities, finding ways to include them is an obstacle that we are trying to deal with. The staff and I met several times during the pandemic trying to prepare for the possibility of a season. We have stayed dialed in as much as you probably could. We have been able to have a normal offseason [of conditioning] with our own team, just getting about 10 offseason conditioning practices before starting our first practice on Feb. 4.”

Morris said continuity has been his biggest concern.

“I’m going into my third season as head coach and every season has been different for various reasons,” he said. “I like consistency for myself, my players, my parents and program. I normally try to give my kids a schedule that details every offseason workout, camp, 7-on-7 tournament, practice, game, etc. from March to December. This helps them and their parents out tremendously when trying to plan vacations, AAU basketball, travel league baseball etc. But in this time of the pandemic, all that has been thrown out the window. I feel for the kids and parents who have had to navigate this crazy time of trying to manage their work schedule, kids' school schedule, multi-sport athletes' sports schedule and last-minute changes from day-to-day."

Central Virginia teams learned that all too well this winter as coaches, players, and athletic directors ran the gamut of emotions to ensure a season could take place. Things worked well for most of the winter sports season with limited alterations to the schedule before a spike in COVID-19 cases at the end of basketball season forced the shutdown of six Central Virginia teams either prior to or the week of postseason play.

Barbour was a member of the William Monroe boys basketball team that had its season ended prematurely earlier this month because of COVID-19 contact tracing. He had to quarantine 14 days, which gave him a late start to preparing for the football season. The senior said having basketball before football should help him acclimate quickly to football.

“Since we had basketball before football this year, I actually got to get a lot better on the cardio end of things,” he said. “This is good because football requires a lot of stamina. I know what to expect on the physicality end of things, so I have just been preparing mentally and watching a lot of film.”

Out in the cold

Another major drawback of playing football in February is weather.

Typically, players spend the first month practicing in 90-plus degree heat and humidity, making hydration key. This year, as the season nears, there is snow on the ground and temperatures are close to freezing.

“We’re usually worrying about the heat and humidity. Now we’re worrying about COVID cases, contact tracing, snow and if we’re going to allowed to practice,” Lohr said. “At the end of the day, football is football. No matter when we play, starting the season in the heart of winter is going to have its challenges. I’m sure each program in the district is having its own issues with numbers, with COVID protocols and finding places to practice due to weather. Those are challenges that most programs don’t normally have to deal with. Finding ways to maximize our opportunities and getting these kids in shape will be our own challenge.”

Morris said playing in the late winter and early spring can be a challenge mentally as well.

“Playing football in the spring is an opportunity to get better individually and as a team, so that come fall, we are ahead of the game,” he said. “I think that by starting in the cold weather instead of the heat, most teams will be about running the football and stopping the run. Everything is harder in the freezing cold and most teams and players don’t know what it is like to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day or playing games in late November and early December.

"Most are used to finishing the season the first week of November, which doesn’t give you that sense of what it is to practice in 30 degree temperatures or snow. That is playoff weather in Virginia and kids are not accustomed to it. So, I look at this as being an opportunity to better ourselves and get our mindsets right to compete in the playoffs next fall.”

The players admit spring football will be interesting.

“I think playing in the spring will be a much different experience for many reasons,” Fox said. “Usually, we start playing in the heat and then end up playing in the cold. This year, we’ll be starting by playing in very cold weather and then eventually playing in warmer weather. I think this will affect how teams prepare and how much practice time we actually get on the field.”

The Madison County quarterback said he started preparing for the elements last fall.

“I think the biggest adjustment I’ve had to make it to try and stay healthy,” Fox said. “With the season starting in colder weather, I want to be ready to take hits and still stay on the field healthy. I’ve had to make a big adjustment when it comes to cardio. I condition every day so I can be in tip-top shape and go as hard as I can every play. I think playing through the pandemic has really helped my team and I realize how special high school football is and how we need to take it all in.”

Staying in control

All of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 has been difficult for coaches, who are accustomed to daily routines and having firm control of what is happening in their programs, but they are learning and adjusting to the new realities of playing in a pandemic.

“Not knowing what to expect and dealing with things that truly you could not control is teaching me to focus more on the things that you can control,” Lohr said. “I’m getting better with this. It calms me down at times and allows me to focus on the things that matter each day. This has been hard. Coaches are used to a routine. This year, it has been no such thing."

Conversely, the uncertainty has helped remind Lohr what really is important.

"What I have learned is how much I really love to be around my players and coaching. Missing the everyday grind and routine,” Lohr said. “We all want to win the games on Friday nights. Our motto in Orange is to 'Make every day count.' Our choices, on and off the field, truly has an important message for this season. If we don’t do our part off the field, then we won’t get the chance to play. We have to ‘win’ each day just to have a game on Friday night. We hope to play and ‘win’ as many games as we can this year.”

Morris agreed.

“How important is it for his season to take place, well come back and ask my player and look at their faces if it gets canceled and you will know,” he said. “Life is hard and football helps prepare kids for the peaks and valleys ahead. Just like life, you have players who will struggle at times and need help and ones who will succeed and have support at home to make it through tough times. Others may need a meal or social interaction that has been missing. I’m much more empathetic to the plights of my players and their everyday life now and hope that they are to others as well. We are resilient individuals and each has his own story.”

The players know they onus is on them to take steps to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19 in order to successfully complete the season. They are embracing that challenge.

“I think that it’s super important for this season to take place,” Fox said. “We’ve prepared well as a team and coaching staff and I really want to see how that all comes together once we’re out there as a team. I’ve learned to do everything as hard as possible and to leave it all out there on the field. My team and I have also realized how special is to share this bond of playing football. We’re all a family and we can’t wait to showcase that as soon as we’re back on the field.”

