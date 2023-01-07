Ex-Virginia QB Armstrong to reunite with Anae, Tujague at N.C. State

Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is reuniting with some of the coaches he was closest to during his time in Charlottesville.

On Saturday afternoon, Armstrong announced his commitment to N.C. State, where he’ll team up with ex-Hoos offensive coordinator Robert Anae and former UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague. Both Anae and Tujague were hired by the Wolfpack earlier this offseason — Anae away from Syracuse and Tujague away from the Cavaliers.

“Final chapter,” Armstrong tweeted with a graphic of him in an N.C. State uniform attached.

Tujague along with former UVa quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were the lead recruiters on Armstrong when he decided on the Hoos out of Shelby High School in Ohio.

And under Anae and Beck, who was elevated from QB coach at Syracuse to OC there following Anae’s departure, Armstrong flourished.

In the air raid system that Anae used at UVa, Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns compared to only 10 interceptions during a record-setting 2021 campaign.

But this past fall, Armstrong regressed in the Cavaliers’ more pro-style offense coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings installed upon arrival. Armstrong’s completion percentage dropped from 65.2% the previous fall compared to 54.7% in 2022. His interceptions jumped to 12 while his touchdowns fell to seven, too.

He entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer at the top of December, and reportedly was recruited by Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Auburn in addition to N.C. State.

The Wolfpack will make a trip to Scott Stadium to square off with the Cavaliers this coming fall and that’ll pit Armstrong against his ex-teammates and the school he holds nearly every passing record for — single-game passing, season passing, career passing, season passing touchdowns, career passing touchdowns and consecutive games with a passing TD.

Parker flips to Iowa

Ex-Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker, who had committed to the Cavaliers last month and was announced as part of their 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period in December, flipped his pledge on Saturday and committed to Iowa after visiting the Hawkeyes.

Unlike high school prospects, transfers don’t sign letters of intent so their decisions are non-binding until enrolling at another school. And this weekend was the last for mid-year transfers to take recruiting visits, according to the Division I football recruiting calendar.

The Cavaliers targeted Parker, a two-year starting tackle at the Division II level, as a potential replacement for one of their departed offensive tackles – Jonathan Leech after he moved on from football or Logan Taylor after he entered the transfer portal.

“That’s when we went hot and heavy on Daijon to fill one of those spots,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said last month.

Elliott and Tujague had recruited Parker prior to Tujague’s departure.