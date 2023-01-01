Ex-Virginia cornerback Cypress II headed to ACC foe Florida State

One of Virginia’s top defenders this past fall is leaving Charlottesville, but staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

On Sunday, former Cavaliers cornerback Fentrell Cypress II announced he’ll transfer to Florida State and join the Seminoles, who finished 10-3 in 2022 after Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Florida State rattled off six straight wins to cap its campaign, and continued its positive momentum into the New Year with the addition of Cypress. He was an All-ACC second-team selection this past season, in which he had 39 tackles and 14 pass breakups. His 1.6 passes defended per game were the fourth most in all of the FBS.

“What an incredible way to start 2023!!” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell tweeted shortly after Cypress’ announcement. “Big-time playmaker is coming!”

After entering the transfer portal last month, Cypress was a prized target among some of college football’s top programs. Recruiting sites On3 and 247Sports.com rated Cypress as the second and third best transfer, respectively, since this transfer window opened on Dec. 5.

For the Hoos, Cypress paired perfectly with senior cornerback Anthony Johnson and the two evolved into an excellent tandem for UVa coach Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.

Johnson, who will play in next month’s Senior Bowl and is off to the NFL, was the more physical cornerback of the two, but opposing coaches of the Cavaliers raved about Cypress’ speed.

“[Johnson] is long, rangy and physical and I think [Cypress] can flat out run,” former North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo said of the duo ahead of UNC’s trip to UVa in November. “Right or wrong, and it’s my opinion, that the combo of corners that we’re going to see at Virginia is as good of a duo as we’ve seen this year.”

UVa knew it’d be without Johnson come 2023, but, “we were caught off guard when Fentrell went into the portal,” Elliott said during his signing day press conference on Dec. 21. “We felt like he was going to come back, so we’ll address that need as well.”

Elliott inked a pair of high school corners – Trent Baker-Booker of Lawrence Central High in Indianapolis and Keandre Walker of East Lincoln High in Denver, N.C. – on signing day, but Elliott said UVa would continue to seek a potential replacement for Cypress in the portal. The current transfer portal window stays open through Jan. 18, and then there is another 15-day window that begins in May.

“We signed two high school corners in preparation for the transition down the road,” he said, “but we’ll have to address [Cypress’ departure] with the transfer portal when we get into the next signing window.”

Cypress, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., spent four seasons at UVa. He played in 18 total games and started 15, tallying 57 tackles, 15 pass breakups and an interception.