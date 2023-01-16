Ex-Iowa State CB Tayvonn Kyle makes commitment to Virginia

The Virginia football team continued adding to its secondary over the weekend, gaining a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle.

Kyle announced his decision via Instagram on Sunday night, becoming the second transfer defensive back the Cavaliers have added since the transfer portal window opened in early December.

The 5-foot-11 defender spent the past five years with the Cyclones, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020. Over the course of his career there, he played in 42 games and made 12 starts with 10 of those coming at cornerback.

He was a starter and regular contributor for the Cyclones when they won the Fiesta Bowl and finished ranked No. 9 nationally on the heels of reaching the Big 12 title game in 2020. That season, he tallied 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a team-best six pass breakups.

For the entirety of his stay in Ames, Kyle racked up 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception and 12 pass breakups.

He joins ex-North Carolina cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly as defensive backs the Cavaliers have landed this offseason to compete for playing time and critical roles come fall as UVa navigates replacing 2022 All-ACC cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II.

Johnson is off to the NFL and Cypress transferred to Florida State.

Between Kelly and Kyle, they’ve combined to play in 84 career games, so at the very least, the experience the pair brings with it to UVa will boost an otherwise lesser seasoned group of cornerbacks that includes Elijah Gaines, William Simpkins III and Jaylon Baker.

Kyle played some boundary safety for Iowa State this past fall, but the Hoos are slated to return its three starting safeties from this past season — Antonio Clary, Jonas Sanker and Coen King — as well as Langston Long, who filled in nicely for King when King was dealing with injuries early during the campaign.

Kyle is the sixth transfer to pledge to Cavaliers in this cycle.

Along with Kyle and Kelly, UVa secured commitments from quarterback Tony Muskett (Monmouth), running back Kobe Pace (Clemson), wide receiver Malik Washington (Northwestern) and offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna (Houston).