Three Coastal Division foes who know each other well make up a competitive Pool B for this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament in Durham.

Second-seeded Virginia, No. 7-seed North Carolina and No. 11-seed Georgia Tech are slated to match up with each other beginning Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park — home to the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays — for three bouts to decide whether the Cavaliers, the Tar Heels or the Yellow Jackets will advance to the semifinals of the event.

“We’re excited about going down to the ACC Tournament,” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said. “NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals are hard to win, but I think this tournament might be even more challenging because you’re going to have eight or nine teams that are going to play that are deserving to play in the NCAA Tournament next weekend, so this tournament is a grind.”

If any of the three squads finish 2-0 in Pool B play, then that team moves on. But if all three teams are 1-1, then the highest seed in the pool — UVa — has the advantage and advances.

North Carolina (33-21, 14-14 ACC) and Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18 ACC) open action on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers (44-11, 19-11 ACC) are scheduled to meet Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and then the Hoos square off with North Carolina on Thursday at 3 p.m. All UVa must do to move forward in the tournament is beat the winner of the UNC-Georgia Tech tilt.

The semifinals will be played Saturday and the championship game will be held on Sunday.

Here’s what to know about UVa, North Carolina and Georgia Tech as the early part of the tournament begins.

Recent history

During the regular season, the Cavaliers were a combined 5-1 against North Carolina and Georgia Tech, and most recently swept the Yellow Jackets this past weekend. The three wins for UVa in Atlanta propelled the Hoos to their first Coastal Division title since 2011.

Throughout the series, the Cavaliers feasted on Georgia Tech pitching, totaling 30 runs over the three contests.

Earlier this spring, UVa began its ACC schedule at UNC and took two of three from the Tar Heels. When UNC and Georgia Tech met in early April, the Tar Heels won two of three.

Premier bats on display

Pool B features two of the league’s premier offenses in UVa and Georgia Tech as well as some of the top individual hitters — Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel and third baseman Jake Gelof, North Carolina third baseman Mac Horvath and Georgia Tech outfielder Jake DeLeo — in the ACC.

Teel’s .414 average won him the conference’s batting title, making him just the fifth catcher in the last 30 years to win it. He also was named ACC Player of the Year on Monday.

Gelof topped the conference in RBI with 84, total bases with 164 and was second for home runs with 22. Horvath’s 21 long balls were the third most. DeLeo’s 88 hits were third most in the conference and his 156 total bases were tied for the second most.

The Hoos’ .334 team batting average is the highest mark in all of Division I and Georgia Tech’s .325 mark is the fifth highest nationally.

O’Connor called Georgia Tech “one of the best offensive clubs in our league.”

UVa, Georgia Tech and North Carolina each were in the top five in the conference for doubles this season as well.

The Cavaliers’ pitching edge

Ever since O’Connor and Hoos pitching coach Drew Dickinson adjusted their starting rotation following exam break earlier this month, UVa’s pitching has improved following a mid-season lull in which both starters and the bullpen struggled.

But pushing Nick Parker and Connelly Early into the top two spots into the rotation, having Brian Edington available as a starter or out of the bullpen and having former Sunday starter Jack O’Connor to use out of the bullpen has behooved the Cavaliers.

“That’s been a bright spot,” Brian O’Connor said of Jack O’Connor. “On Sunday, I believe he won the game for us at Georgia Tech with the two shutout innings he came in and pitched in the seventh and eighth. And those are the kinds of things you have to do come NCAA Tournament time. We’ve done that many times before like when [former UVa standout] Josh Sborz had started for us and then we injected him into our bullpen. … The changes we’ve made pitching wise have strengthened our ballclub.”

UVa’s team ERA of 3.91 is significantly better than UNC’s 4.68 mark and Georgia Tech’s 6.75.

In the lone loss the Cavaliers suffered against the Tar Heels, though, UNC pitchers Jake Knapp and Matt Poston combined for a shutout and struck out seven. Poston led UNC in appearances, has a 1.67 ERA and has struck out 41 hitters in 37.2 innings.

On the line

In D1Baseball’s most recent projection for the NCAA Tournament released on Monday, the outlet has the Hoos as a potential top-eight seed for the national postseason, which would allow the Cavaliers to host through the Super Regionals. A strong showing at the ACC Tournament could solidify that hope for UVa.

Georgia Tech has an uphill climb to get into the field of 64, but a deep run with upsets against NCAA Tournament-bound squads could help the Yellow Jackets’ cause.

In the other pools

In Pool A, top-seeded Wake Forest is the No. 1-ranked team in the country led by its pitching staff. The Demon Deacons’ 2.72 ERA is the best nationally. They won’t open until Thursday at 11 a.m. against No. 12-seed Pittsburgh.

In Pool C, No. 3-seed Clemson enters the tournament as the ACC’s hottest team having won 12 straight contests.

And in Pool D, fourth-seeded Miami and fifth-seeded Duke, which finished second and third in the Coastal Division, play Friday at 3 p.m. The two played this past weekend with the Hurricanes winning two out of three.