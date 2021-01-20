Even with shortened rotation, Virginia's bench players step up

Among those fighting for increased time are Morsell and Tomas Woldetensae. They offer valuable experience and skill at the guard position, but they need to produce to earn minutes over someone like Beekman.

Morsell, known best for his on-ball defense, returned from a COVID-19 close contact quarantine with a 15-point outing against Notre Dame. The highly recruited sophomore followed that up with 20 minutes off the bench against Clemson, scoring five points.

After shooting just 27.7% from the field last season, Morsell’s shooting percentage is sitting at 46.2% this season. The quality defense remains, and the guard has developed into a potential scoring option rather than an offensive liability.

Woldetensae excelled against Clemson, matching the team-high with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also contributed five rebounds.

The performance came after Woldetensae didn’t score a point in the first four ACC games of the season. He only took four shots in ACC action prior to Saturday’s outburst. The Italian sharpshooter said after the game he’s leaned on Bennett’s message of staying ready.