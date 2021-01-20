Even with shortened rotation, Virginia's bench players step up

With Casey Morsell unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols, Tony Bennett used a two point guard lineup in Virginia’s Jan. 6 matchup with Wake Forest.
The head coach may have found something in the win.
The starting lineup, which features Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman at guard, has stuck in the three ACC games since, and it’s working well. The Cavaliers have reached at least 80 points in consecutive conference games, achieving that feat for the first time under Bennett’s watch.
Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff provide height, length and shooting alongside the two guards. The entire group plays well together, and it’s leading to results.
“I think there’s a little more of a feel for OK, this is the group that’s playing,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t mean that eight and nine can’t get some opportunities in our rotation.”
Finding a consistent starting lineup enables Bennett to shorten his rotation. The smaller rotation — eight players earned at least 10 minutes against Clemson — helps generate increased competition in practice as players fight for a spot in the lineup.
“Guys are stepping up and practices have been pretty competitive,” Bennett said. “Just trying to be as no-nonsense and hard-nosed as we can to keep getting better.”
Among those fighting for increased time are Morsell and Tomas Woldetensae. They offer valuable experience and skill at the guard position, but they need to produce to earn minutes over someone like Beekman.
Morsell, known best for his on-ball defense, returned from a COVID-19 close contact quarantine with a 15-point outing against Notre Dame. The highly recruited sophomore followed that up with 20 minutes off the bench against Clemson, scoring five points.
After shooting just 27.7% from the field last season, Morsell’s shooting percentage is sitting at 46.2% this season. The quality defense remains, and the guard has developed into a potential scoring option rather than an offensive liability.
Woldetensae excelled against Clemson, matching the team-high with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also contributed five rebounds.
The performance came after Woldetensae didn’t score a point in the first four ACC games of the season. He only took four shots in ACC action prior to Saturday’s outburst. The Italian sharpshooter said after the game he’s leaned on Bennett’s message of staying ready.
“Every time after a game where somebody did not play as much, he would mention it, just to be ready and stay with the team, united,” Woldetensae said. “It’s, of course, something that you like to hear, especially coming from not playing in a game or so. You just stick to improving and trust the process.”
Last season, Woldetensae started slowly before developing into one of UVa’s most dynamic offensive threats. He didn’t score 15 or more points until ACC play last season, but reached the mark three times in conference games. He dropped 27 points at Louisville and buried a game-winning shot at North Carolina.
Woldetensae hopes Saturday’s showing is a sign of things to come.
“You have teammates that have your back and at that point, you just show up to play,” Woldetensae said. “Last year, I struggled the first half of the season and I hope now that we passed that struggling moment, we can move forward with a better angle, especially maybe playing in March Madness.”
Virginia’s lineup of Clark, Beekman, Murphy, Hauser and Huff seems like a reliable starting five. The group is working well and those five players are a key reason why Virginia remains undefeated in ACC action.
The Cavaliers' bench, however, has shown the ability to step up in recent games. Even with a shortened rotation, depth remains on UVa’s sideline. That will only increase when forward Kadin Shedrick and Kody Stattmann return to full health.
The starting unit deserves significant credit for UVa’s recent success, but role players off the bench make UVa all the more dangerous.
“The more balance we can have, the more contributions off of that bench is significant because I have been playing those five guys a lot of minutes,” Bennett said.