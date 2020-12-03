Erin Flynn signs to play field hockey at Saint Joseph’s

Unlike some other sports, Flynn will have an opportunity to grow into the position. The coaches expect her to redshirt her first year so she can prepare for the level of physicality and athleticism required to play goalie at the Division I level.

“I will train and travel with the team and learn how to dovetail athletics and academics while supporting the team on the bench to maintain game eligibility for four years,” she said. “As one of my club coaches put it, when goalies are playing, even at the top levels in high school, each team has that one or two shooters that are super challenging and the girls or girls you never take your eyes off of. Once you reach college, the entire opposing team is made up of that caliber of shooter. The redshirt year also creates a time cushion between myself and the older goalkeepers, giving me a better opportunity for meaningful playing time. I am grateful for the opportunity to redshirt my freshman year.”

Flynn noted that most of the schools that had shown interest in her throughout the recruiting process had coaches that were goalkeepers during their playing careers.

“That was very encouraging and kept me from panicking as I waited for the offers to come in," Flynn said. "I knew they were seeing something that I would be OK, but I wanted SJU and waiting for that day was nerve-wracking.”