Eric Sherry explains his decision to step down at Charlottesville High School football coach

For more than a decade, Eric Sherry has been the face of the Charlottesville High School football program.

Last Friday, the veteran coach resigned from his post after 12 seasons.

“The Charlottesville kids have faced a lot of obstacles,” Sherry said. “These kids have had limited numbers, so they play both ways with no breaks. Practice schedules are unique trying to prepare for opponents. Dealing with these challenges and more, they found a way to push forward. I could not be prouder of them.”

During his tenure, Sherry guided the Black Knights to five playoff appearances and through two massive rebuilding scenarios. He compiled a 46-69 overall record and was named Jefferson District coach of the year three times.

This fall, the Black Knights lost their first seven games but finished the season strong with three straight victories. Sherry’s last game at Charlottesville was an emotional one as the Black Knights outlasted Monticello for a 27-14 win at Theodose Stadium.

Two weeks after the season ended, Sherry had a meeting with new CHS principal Rashaad Pitt, which resulted in him resigning as coach.

“The administration wanted to go in a different direction. I think the direction I saw us moving forward was not parallel with their direction,” Sherry said. "I am disappointed, but these things happen all the time in this profession and we move on. Time marches on. I will help the school facilitate the transition in any way I can.”

Sherry experienced plenty of highs and lows during his tenure with the Black Knights. After going 1-9 in his first season, he guided Charlottesville to three straight playoff appearances. With a team that included future NFL player Rashard Davis, Sherry posted back-to-back seven-win campaigns in 2016 and 2017.

During that run of success, Sherry and his team dealt with having a group of white supremacists march alongside their practice fields during the Unite the Right rally in August of 2017.

“Personally, dealing with the white supremacists was one of the lowest moments we have had here,” Sherry said. “The fact that it even happened here was just ridiculous, but I will have memories of a lifetime taking those kids home that night and the conversations I was able to have with the kids and their families.”

Another rebuilding situation started in 2018, when the team went 1-9. The next two seasons were struggles as well as Sherry’s program tried to navigate through a number of obstacles. Charlottesville did not field junior varsity, middle school or youth league teams for several seasons.

Then came the challenges of trying to field a varsity football team during a global pandemic.

The Black Knights went 0-10 during the 2019 season, then went winless during a six-game shortened COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021.

“These past few seasons have been tough,” Sherry said. “We did not field a JV team for three seasons, the middle school team did not play for a couple of seasons and our youth program did not field teams this year. We were able to field a JV team and middle school team this year, that is progress. I am confident the youth program will be brought back so this will be a huge step for the city kids.”

The past two seasons, the Black Knights started out slow before finding success at the end of the season. Sherry’s team’s went 3-7 in each of his final two seasons.

“We have experienced a great deal in my 12 years,” Sherry said. “From a football standpoint, rebuilding the program when I first got here was a rewarding experience. This second rebuild has been tougher, combined with the COVID situation.”

As for what's next, Sherry is keeping his options open and hopes to continue coaching, in some capacity, next fall.

“I am not ready to hang up the whistle,” he said. “I think I can positively impact more kids while teaching the game of football. Not sure where I will end up, local or departing the area, but I am certainly not retiring yet.”