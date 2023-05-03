Up until Virginia offered Episcopal (Alexandria) tight end John Rogers last month, he said he’d heard the same line repeatedly from Power Five programs.

“‘You’re too light. You can’t play rush end or tight end,’” Rogers recalled on Tuesday — one day after he announced his decision to commit to UVa and became the third pledge in the Cavaliers’ 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder said he valued the foresight and plan Hoos coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Des Kitchings has for his future.

“I’m not the heaviest guy,” Rogers admitted. “I’ve always been lanky at like 215 [pounds], maybe 220, but I appreciate [Kitchings’] projection because I play a few sports now — I do football, run track in the winter and then I play baseball — so I’ve never really had time to focus on getting big for football.”

Kitchings’ view, according to Rogers, is that he’ll grow into his frame and fit how the Cavaliers want to use their tight ends once he gets to Charlottesville and has the chance to be in a college weight room daily. After UVa offered, apparently other ACC programs felt the same way.

Rogers said Duke and Wake Forest began showing more serious interest on the heels of the offer he got from the Cavaliers, who were the first and only Power Five team to officially extend the opportunity. Before then, Rogers earned offers from a mix of 14 Group of Five and FCS schools, including in-state programs Old Dominion, Richmond and William & Mary.

He said the only other school he might’ve pondered is Stanford because, though he grew up Middleburg, as a fan of the Hoos and attends high school in Northern Virginia, his parents live near Palo Alto, Calif.

“Those other ACC schools like Duke and Wake, they only started to reach out after I got the UVa offer,” Rogers said, “so even if they did offer, I don’t think I would have even thought about choosing them over UVa so I’m excited to make them pay for it over the next few years in the ACC.”

Rogers said he never considered not playing other sports in high school and focus only on football to garner more interest from colleges. He believes to this point in his athletic career, his versatility has only aided his success.

“A lot of athletes specialize whether it be football, basketball or baseball,” Rogers said, “but I think it takes away from the all-around athlete, which you see a little less of this day and age. And so, I think doing triple jump and playing center field, makes me a better athlete. You track balls in the outfield just like you track fade balls in football, and in triple jump, I jump like I would on a high post so everything translates.”

He said Kitchings actually attended one of his baseball practices on the day the Cavaliers offered, and that the two bonded over Rogers’ baseball background because Kitchings has a son who plays baseball. Rogers said through his sophomore year of high school he thought his better chance to continue as an athlete in college was actually on the baseball diamond.

But this past fall, Episcopal went 7-2 and Rogers was a team captain and All-Interstate Athletic Conference choice at defensive end. He played some offense, but said UVa’s interest grew during the winter months when the Cavaliers saw more film of him training and practicing as a tight end and playing the position during 7-on-7 drills.

Rogers will be joining UVa at a time after it graduates a pair of tight ends — Grant Misch and Sackett Wood Jr. — from this coming season’s team. The lone incoming freshman tight end the Cavaliers have signed is TeKai Kirby of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“I’m excited to see what [Kirby] does,” Rogers said, “and I’m looking forward to working with him because it think we have similar builds and similar playing styles. And I think that speaks a lot to how Coach Kitchings is wanting to run this offense which is with athletic, fast tight ends with two or three on the field who can do some damage.”

Rogers said he was comfortable with the Cavaliers, too, because other Episcopal alums have enjoyed their time at UVa. Hoos running back Perris Jones and cornerback Elijah Gaines both attended Episcopal.

“I just took the last few weeks to talk it over with my parents,” Rogers said, “but when I had that phone call with Coach Elliott and he said I had a spot to play at UVa, I knew in my heart that it’s where I was going to end up from the get-go.”