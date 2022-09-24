Elliott, Cavaliers looking for more precision after Syracuse loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Moral victories don’t yield rewards in major college football, so don’t expect Virginia’s near comeback at Syracuse to.

Wins in the standings are not earned for them, and certainly, they don’t resonate nationally across the sport’s landscape. The only way for a team to make a moral victory amount to anything is to capitalize on the positive feelings it might’ve gained to fuel the near future.

“You hope that it galvanizes those guys,” first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said after his Hoos rallied furiously from a 16-point halftime deficit only to lose 22-20 in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the Orange on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

“I’ve been telling them all along that, ‘First, you’ve got to believe,’” Elliott said, “‘and believe in who you are. Don’t ever quit,’ and they saw that if you don’t quit, then good things will happen.”

Said defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who tallied four tackles and two sacks as a disruptor for the Cavaliers’ defense, about the postgame scene for UVa: “I told some guys in the locker room, ‘Pick your head up.’ Nobody likes to lose, but we see the potential that we have and if we start fast and start the right way rather than trying to pick it up on the backside — because no one wants to do that — then I think it’s a lesson learned. It’s a lesson we shouldn’t have had to learn, but, hey, it’s life, the game of football and I think we’ll be alright.”

Bennett and the defense steadied much more rapidly than the Cavaliers’ offense, though. After surrendering a 17-yard touchdown run to Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader on the game’s opening series, the unit forced Syracuse to settle for five field goals when it reached UVa territory the rest of the way.

Safety Jonas Sanker, who defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said is “in-tune to making sure he’s great with preparation,” had a fumble recovery and an interception for two of the Cavaliers’ four takeaways. And in addition to Bennett, four other Hoos tallied a sack to put Shrader in repeatedly uncomfortable situations.

UVa also held star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker to 2.9 yards per rush and he didn’t have a run longer than nine yards.

Elliott said he wants to see the Cavaliers’ offense start like it finished on Friday in order to better play complementary football and benefit from strong defensive performances.

But it wasn’t until the second half that UVa got on the scoreboard. The Hoos did so with a laborious 75-yard drive capped by Keytaon Thompson’s 2-yard touchdown run on a toss play, and later on, he had a critical catch on their go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

“You’re seeing a guy that is competing,” Elliott said of Thompson, the senior receiver who had eight catches for 55 yards against the Orange, “and he’s trying to do everything he can to will his team to victory. But it’s football. It’s all 11 being on the same page, especially offensive football.”

And frankly, Elliott said he’s not seeing the togetherness and teamwork from the offense as much as he’d like to.

Players are still adapting from last year’s system that allowed for quarterback Brennan Armstrong to freewheel and create his own play more often than he can in Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ scheme.

“It’s all about chemistry,” Elliott said. “It’s all about cohesion. It’s all about timing. It’s spacing, angles and it’s numbers. And all of that stuff works together and if you’ve got one guy that’s out of sync, more than likely, you’re not going to have a successful play.

“So, the effort is key,” Elliott continued, “but there’s precision with the effort and that’s where we’re falling a little bit short. Man, our guys, they work extremely hard. The program has always worked extremely hard and everybody knows the guys worked extremely hard for [former coach] Bronco [Mendenhall], but in order for us to take a next step as a program, we’ve got to make sure we’re putting precision and technique with the effort, and we’re not just going out there with sweat equity.”

Running back Perris Jones said forming better habits and paying attention to what Elliott and Kitchings are asking of the offense could propel the group to avoid the sluggish start it had in Central New York as ACC play intensifies. UVa goes to Duke next Saturday ahead of returning home the week after to face Louisville.

“We’re a hardworking group of guys, but if you just work hard without any precision, that’s where mistakes happen,” Jones said.

He logged 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the Dome. His long run of 28 yards was four plays ahead of Armstrong’s game-tying touchdown pass to Lavel Davis Jr.

“We’re capable of doing what we did in the second half all game,” Jones said, “and I know that, the offensive line knows that, Brennan knows that, the receivers [know that]. We just have to stop putting too much pressure on ourselves, have fun and get back to the game that we love.”