Elite self-confidence makes Stephen Schoch one of the best closers in college baseball

Despite being doubted throughout his baseball career, Schoch showcases unwavering on-mound confidence that stems from impressive self-belief.

When he steps on the mound, Schoch tells himself he’s the best player on the field. He knows it might not always be the case, but when he believes it, he often performs at an elite level. Over the years, he’s built up enough experience that confidence comes easily.

“It just comes from going out and doing it a bunch,” Schoch said.

The fiery pitcher’s self-belief could have been tested last spring. COVID-19 canceled UVa’s 2020 season.

He decided to use eligibility relief offered by the NCAA, hoping the pandemic would be under control by this spring, giving him a chance for a full season with UVa. Schoch decided to pick up a few jobs to help pay the bills as he prepared for another season of college ball.

He started out as an Instacart driver, delivering groceries to customers at the beginning of the pandemic. Looking for something “more steady,” Schoch took a job with a landscaping company.

“All the gyms were closed at the time, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna get paid to work out pretty much,’” Schoch said.