Monticello student-athletes sign with college programs

Like Trent, Vanyo leaves Monticello as one of the most decorated athletes to ever compete at the school. The senior swimmer won multiple individual state titles and broke records during her career and capped it off by helping the Mustangs win the 2021 VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship.

Vanyo is excited to continue her pursuit of swimming excellence at UVa under Todd DeSorbo, who also served as her travel coach with Cavalier Aquatic.

“Signing alongside my friends and teammates is such an exciting experience,” Vanyo said. “It signifies us excelling to another level in our athletic and academic careers and I couldn’t be prouder of all of them.”

The senior is excited to see what the future holds with the national champion Cavaliers.

“I think that my main goal for my freshman year is to make an impact on the team,” she said. “The more my team improves, the more I will improve. For my entire swimming career in college, I want to make the NCAA team and be involved in the relays as much as I can.”

Fields joins the UVa football program as an athlete and will likely play receiver during his college career.