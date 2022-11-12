Early pick-sixes doom Virginia's bowl hopes in lopsided loss to Pittsburgh

All it took were 16 seconds into Saturday’s contest to kill off any slim hopes Virginia had of salvaging the last three weeks of its campaign.

The Cavaliers can forget about bowl eligibility this year or the thought of creating an encouraging run to cap their first fall under coach Tony Elliott.

It’s not happening.

Saturday’s opening minute and opening quarter against visiting Pittsburgh revealed that much. This was an effort so putrid from the Hoos that it made their lopsided losses earlier in the season at Illinois and at Duke appear competitive.

Because this was non-competitive from the get-go.

The Panthers delivered their blows quickly in a 37-7 romp of the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC) in front of their less-than thrilled and sparsely-filled crowd at Scott Stadium.

Pitt (6-4, 3-3 ACC) intercepted both of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s first two passes and returned each interception for a touchdown.

Cornerback M.J. Devonshire sprinted in front of Armstrong’s first throw, which was intended for tight end Sackett Wood Jr. in the flat, and continued on an untouched jaunt for 29 yards into the end zone on the first play of the game.

Armstrong’s second pass — this one, in which he tried to squeeze the ball through a trio of defenders for wide receiver Billy Kemp IV — never got to Kemp since Panthers cornerback Marquis Williams read it well, picked it off and took off for a 39-yard score to provide Pitt a 14-0 advantage with 14:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Those touchdowns for Devonshire and Williams gave Pitt its first pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the same game since former Panthers Darrelle Revis and Clint Sessions each had one in a 2006 game against UVa. The Cavaliers hadn’t thrown two pick-sixes in the same game since their 2015 home loss to Boise State.

And the Panthers piled on from there, scoring on standout running back Israel Abanikanda’s carry from inside the 1 to extend their advantage to a three-touchdown lead. Abanikanda, a candidate for ACC Offensive Player of the Year who missed Pitt’s win a week ago at Syracuse with an injury, finished with 24 carries for 121 yards and the touchdown was his 17th rushing score of the season.

Abanikanda’s touchdown was set up by quarterback Kedon Slovis’ 37-yard throw to wide receiver Bub Means. And Slovis and Means connected on another long pass, a 31-yarder, for a touchdown on Pitt’s next possession to push its lead to 28-0 before the first quarter ended.

On the touchdown toss, Slovis evaded pressure before rolling right and firing toward the end zone, where Means was waiting and outleaped Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker for the ball.

Means had three catches for 90 yards in Pitt’s victory.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ offense managed only 144 total yards of offense – their fewest in a game this season.

Their late second-quarter chance to score and, perhaps, claw back into competitiveness was derailed, when on a third down from the Pitt 12-yard line, Armstrong was sacked by Panthers defensive end Deslin Alexandre for a loss of 13. Hoos kicker Will Bettridge missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt.

Alexandre and Pitt’s defensive front couldn’t be corralled by UVa’s O-Line either as the Panthers harassed Armstrong for eight sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Armstrong was limited to 17-of-32 passing for 152 yards, a stark contrast from the 487 yards and three touchdowns he threw for against Pitt last year when the Panthers edged the Cavaliers 48-38 in a de facto Coastal Division title game.

This time around, Pitt’s win clinched it bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season under eighth-year coach Pat Narduzzi. The Cavaliers’ seventh loss of the year guaranteed them a regular-season record of below .500 for the first time since 2016.

UVa tallied its lone touchdown when the outcome was already decided and Armstrong found wide receiver Malachi Fields for a 9-yard score in the third quarter.