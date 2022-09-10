Early deficit proves too much for Albemarle to overcome

The Albemarle football team found itself in a hole it couldn’t dig out of when it hosted Patrick Henry (Roanoke) on Friday night.

An 85-yard kickoff return by Penn State commit Carmelo Taylor was followed by a pair of defensive stops in the opening quarter that created an 11-point deficit that the homestanding Patriots were unable to overcome as Albemarle fell 39-28 to Patrick Henry.

“You don’t want to give up kickoff returns, you don’t want to turn the ball over, and you don’t want to give up big plays,” Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah Sr. said. “Those are the things that we wanted to eliminate and make the game go the way we wanted it to go. We gave a lot of that up early but we still felt like we had a chance to win the game. We kept playing and the boys fought. We made a lot more plays but those mistakes are hard to overcome.”

After receiving the opening kickoff, Patrick Henry proceeded to drive 44 yards on six plays behind the rushing of Jahzae Kimbrough and Sidney Webb. Webb rushed for eight yards on a 4th-and-1 play to keep the early drive alive and Kimbrough followed by covering 22 yards on the next two plays, capping the drive off with a five-yard rushing score.

Albemarle would answer on the ensuing possession behind junior playmaker Amaje Parker, who rushed for 27 yards and completed three passes during the drive, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Noah Grevious. The extra point attempt was no good and Albemarle trailed 7-6.

Just moments later, Taylor snatched the booming kickoff out of the air at his team's 15-yard line and raced past the AHS special teams unit for a score. For Patrick Henry, the quick response to Albemarle’s touchdown sent a jolt of excitement throughout the team.

On the second play for the Albemarle offense on the ensuing possession, Kimbrough intercepted an errant pass from Parker, giving Patrick Henry the ball once again. Samuel Dowdy connected on a 29-yard field goal to extend the visiting Patriots lead to 17-6. Patrick Henry then forced a three-and-out possession for Albemarle on its next possession.

After moving the ball into opposing territory, Patrick Henry quarterback Joseph Beasley found Taylor behind the Albemarle defense on a 40-yard scoring strike that made the score 24-6 early in the second quarter.

Parker helped his team respond, quickly finding Christian Humes on a 52-yard bomb that reached the end zone. On the two-conversion attempt, Parker made a short toss to Owen Tighe for the conversion and helped Albemarle pull within 10 points.

AHS looked to trim the deficit even further when it received the second half kickoff but saw its drive stall before finally punting to Patrick Henry. It took just three plays for Taylor and company to strike again when the Patrick Henry senior pulled down a pass that was batted by an Albemarle defender and took it the distance for his third touchdown of the night.

Despite the 31-14 deficit, Albemarle continued to battle but struggled to move the ball consistently, having to rely on its passing game. The Patrick Henry defense turned up the heat, led by Maximillian Roberson, who constantly pressured Parker and caused duress.

“We wanted to get pressure and we did a good job in our pressure package,” Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said. “We blew some coverages on the back end…that’s something we got to fix but other than that I thought it was a pretty good game [defensively].”

The loss was the first of the year for Albemarle (2-1), which will look to bounce back next week with its first Jefferson District contest of the year when it travels across town to face Monticello. The Mustangs are 0-3 following a 36-6 loss to Turner Ashby on Friday night.

“We feel good about the team we’re building,” Isaiah said. “It’s still the third game and we got a lot of work to do. We got some things to clean up, coaching wise, we got some things to work on, keep learning our team and keep building. We’re excited about the group we have.”