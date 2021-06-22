E.C. Glass uses late surge to top Western Albemarle in Class 4A state semifinals

“[Payne] had an outstanding game,” Ranuska said. “Way to put a team on his back like that. He’s probably one of the best kids we’ve seen all year.”

E.C. Glass answered midway through the second quarter when Robert Wood found Sorensen open on the left wing and the freshman buried a chance past the keeper to tie the game at 4-4 with 5:56 left.

Western Albemarle opened the second half strong with Payne tallying his fourth goal of the game on a rocket from the right side that put the Warriors (11-1) back in front, 5-4. That prompted Ranuska’s timeout to settle his troops down.

The tactic worked.

Sorensen scored for E.C. Glass less than a minute later to knot the game again, 5-5. Carrington followed with three straight goals, then Robert Woods buried another chance with two minutes left in the quarter to cap a four-goal run by the Hilltoppers that made it a 9-6 lead through three quarters.

Ranuska switched up some defensive assignments at halftime to try to neutralize the big-play duo of Western Albemarle’s Payne and Stuart Widener.