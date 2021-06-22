E.C. Glass uses late surge to top Western Albemarle in Class 4A state semifinals

E.C. Glass boys lacrosse coach Eddie Ranuska called a timeout just three minutes into the third quarter after Austin Payne’s fourth goal of the game gave Western Albemarle a 5-4 lead.
“I don’t like to call a timeout that early there in the second half," Ranuska said, "but that timeout there when we were tied 5-5, we scored a goal, 6-5, and we never looked back.”
The Hilltoppers responded with a goal a minute later and outscored the Warriors 5-2 over the final 21 minutes to secure a 10-7 road victory in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals in Crozet.
Robert Sorensen scored four goals and Woody Carrington had a third quarter hat trick to lead E.C. Glass (10-1) to a fourth straight trip to the state championship game.
“Robert Sorensen is a freshman, he’s an outstanding young man and just really leaves it all out there on the field,” Ranuska said. “You see the kid, he looks young, but he plays like a senior. Woody Carrington a senior, you have a senior and a freshman out there doing what they need to do to put their team in the best position to win.”
The game was back and forth for most of the first half as both teams showcased their offensive firepower.
Payne recoreded a first quarter hat trick , including a nice backhand goal on a play from behind the net to give Western Albemarle a 4-3 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
“[Payne] had an outstanding game,” Ranuska said. “Way to put a team on his back like that. He’s probably one of the best kids we’ve seen all year.”
E.C. Glass answered midway through the second quarter when Robert Wood found Sorensen open on the left wing and the freshman buried a chance past the keeper to tie the game at 4-4 with 5:56 left.
Western Albemarle opened the second half strong with Payne tallying his fourth goal of the game on a rocket from the right side that put the Warriors (11-1) back in front, 5-4. That prompted Ranuska’s timeout to settle his troops down.
The tactic worked.
Sorensen scored for E.C. Glass less than a minute later to knot the game again, 5-5. Carrington followed with three straight goals, then Robert Woods buried another chance with two minutes left in the quarter to cap a four-goal run by the Hilltoppers that made it a 9-6 lead through three quarters.
Ranuska switched up some defensive assignments at halftime to try to neutralize the big-play duo of Western Albemarle’s Payne and Stuart Widener.
“I think our defense finally clamped down,” he said. “[Payne] and [Widener], we really tried to clamp down on them. We were dominating other matchups and they made some adjustments too, they put their two best guys down at attack and that kind of helped us because our short-stick defensive middies matchup really well against other middies so we really don’t slide to offensive middies. Our defense clamped down, our offense had good possession and some big goals there at the end there.”
In the fourth, Western Albemarle tried to make a game of it late. William Ferguson squeezed a shot between the keeper's pads and just over the goal line with 2:59 left to make it a 9-7 game
That would be as close as the Warriors would get.
Sorensen scored on a man-up opportunity with less than 30 seconds left to seal the win for E.C. Glass.
Western Albemarle coach Mario Washington admitted the loss was a tough one.
“I saw a lot of heart,” he said. “It was a very tough, hard-fought game. It’s sad that we came up just a few plays short. There was a lot of adversity in that game, sadly, we weren’t able to respond when we needed to. We didn’t need to make the plays when we needed to make the plays. It’s a game of seconds [chances] and runs and ups and downs and unfortunately today we had more downs than ups.”
With the loss, the Warriors say goodbye to five seniors, Payne, Wiener, Austin Shifflett, Spencer Powell and Thomas Kallen, who have been fixtures in the program throughout their high school careers
“They are all fantastic athletes,” Washington said. “It’s been a great four years with them and I can’t thank they enough for all they’ve done for Western Albemarle athletics.”
As for the rest of the team, the bulk of the squad are slated to return next spring. Washington said the team will start preparing for next season soon.
“This is a young team and we’ve got to get back to the board,” Washington said. “Us not being able to the lifting stuff, it was difficult, so we’ve got to get back to the drawing board, back to square one and figure out our bodies, figure out the game and find some of those replacements for some of those seniors.”