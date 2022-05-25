E.C. Glass edges Western Albemarle baseball team in Region 4D quarterfinals

Andrew Barrese has been a bulldog on the hill for the Western Albemarle baseball team this season while leading his team to a Jefferson District title.

But it was E.C. Glass hurler Mike Harpster that stole the show Wednesday night as he outdueled Barrese to help the Hilltoppers earn a 2-1 victory over Western Albemarle in the VHSL Region 4D quarterfinals in Crozet.

The junior flame-thrower fanned 12 and allowed just one hit in six shutout innings of work for the Hilltoppers.

“He’s good,” said Western Albemarle baseball coach Skip Hudgins. “He was around the strike zone. He threw strikes and he’s got a good live arm. We never really solved him.”

E.C. Glass struck first thanks to production from the bottom of its lineup in the second inning. With the bases loaded with one out, Carter Jones laced a single to left to drive in Cooper Campbell. On the play, the Western outfielder overran the ball, allowing Scooter Ball to score to give the Hilltoppers a 2-0 lead.

Harpster fanned six batters in the first three innings before Western Albemarle finally broke through in the fourth. The Warriors loaded the bases with two outs and Daniel Jones drew a walk in a great at-bat to bring in Tommy Williams and cut the lead to 2-1.

Barrese did his best to match Harpster on the hill. The senior southpaw stranded runners in the last four innings to keep the Warriors in the contest.

In the sixth, the first two runners reached for E.C. Glass, but Barrese picked off one at second base. Two pitches later, he induced a double-play ball to get out of the jam.

Western Albemarle had a runner in scoring position with less than two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Harpster struck out one batter and then picked off a baserunner trying to swipe third to end the inning.

Campbell entered the game in the seventh for E.C. Glass and retired the first two batters in order. The next three batters reached, including a pair of walks to give the Warriors an opportunity for a walk-off win.

But the comeback ended there as Hilltoppers first baseman Ryan Litchford made a diving catch in foul territory on a pop up in front of his dugout to secure the win.

“We had our chances there at the end,” Hudgins said. “We gave them an unearned run in one bad inning and that usually comes back to bite you.”

Barrese had eight strikeouts and surrendered just one earned run on three hits in seven strong innings of work.

“He’s done that for us all year,” Hudgins said. “He’s been a warrior. He really, really battles, competes and couldn’t be prouder of him. He dd a really nice job.”

E.C. Glass advances to Friday’s regional semifinal game against either Louisa County or Salem.

For Western Albemarle, Wednesday's loss marks the final game for 12 seniors that have experienced just about everything during their time with the program.

“This is the biggest group of seniors that we’ve ever had,” Hudgins said. “They’ve done everything that we’ve asked of them for the four years they’ve been here. They got cheated out of one year because of COVID-19, which was a shame, and last year we only got to play a shortened season. They’ve done everything you could ask them to do. I’m going to really miss this group. This is a really great group of kids."

