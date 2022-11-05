Duolo does it all for Charlottesville in Senior Night win over Monticello

The clear night sky and a waxing moon illuminated the ecstatic faces of a festive crowd at Theodose Stadium eager to see the the Charlottesville High School football team play in one last game before the end of the season.

Although both teams found themselves scoreless through the first quarter, the lack of points didn’t last long.

The Charlottesville offense came to life in the second and third quarters, scoring 27 unanswered points en route to a 27-14 home win over the Monticello Mustangs.

After dropping their first seven games, the Black Knights (3-7) wrapped up the regular season by winning their final three games.

Monticello tried to make things interesting late. With his team trailing 27-0, Mustangs quarterback Matt Dixon began to mount a comeback attempt with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, completing multiple passes that went for more than 30 yards and connecting with Brandon Herring on two touchdowns.

But it was too little too late for Monticello (1-9).

The Black Knights' 27-point surge was made possible by outstanding running back play from Eddison “E.D.” Duolo, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season on Friday.

Perhaps he should go by “T.D.” after his performance against the Mustangs.

Duolo reached the end zone five times on Friday night, although two were called back due to penalties. Duolo tallied 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts — good for a whopping 16.3 yards per carry average — and added four receptions for 89 yards and another touchdown.

Duolo made cut after cut, slicing through the Mustang defense, his quick change of direction leaving some defenders guessing and others on the ground.

“I just stick my foot to the ground and I know my team has got me," Duolo said about his ability to rebound from the disappointment of having two TDs called back due to flags. "And those two touchdowns, if I score two, I can get another two so that’s what I did. I just put my head down and put my helmet on and put the pad on the pad.”

Emotions ran high at times during Friday's rivalry matchup. The third quarter was consumed by yellow flags and the benches nearly cleared after a big, but legal hit. The following drives were chippy, resulting in several personal foul penalties and the ejections of two players.

But cooler heads prevailed down the stretch as the teams wrapped up their regular seasons.

Friday's regular-season finale also was senior night at Charlottesville for the football team, marching band and cheer squad. Black Knights coach Eric Sherry was happy to see his seniors end the regular season on a high note.

“They put a lot of time and effort into this and I just really want to thank them for their hard work," Sherry said. "It was a lot of hard work and I’m proud of the effort they put in for the program.”

The seniors who were recognized on Friday included Duolo, defensive end/full back Samaj Dennis, defensive end/tight end Scoot Jones, outside linebacker Jeremiah Walker, cornerback/wide receiver Utshab Rai, outside linebacker/ tight end Dante Bernardini, outside linebacker Soren F. Arbelaez, offensive guard/defensive tackle Nikko Jackson-hopper and offensive guards Will Lawson and Shawn Bailey.

“We had lots of leaders," Sherry said of his senior class, "but really what we had was a collective body of teammates wanting to play for each other and that’s the bigger thing.”