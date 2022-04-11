Duangmanee leads Virginia on first day of Chitengwa Memorial

The Virginia men’s golf team was in first place when the second-round of the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial was suspended due to darkness at Birdwood Golf Course on Monday.

The Cavaliers stood at 12-under, one stroke ahead of with No. 20 Tennessee and No. 26 Charlotte on the team leaderboard.

The tournament will resume Tuesday morning with the conclusion of the second round starting at 8:30 a.m. The final round will begin immediately afterward.

The Cavaliers opened the tournament by shooting 5-under 279 to stand in fourth place after the opening 18 holes. Charlotte and North Florida shared the first-round lead at 277 while Tennessee was third at 278.

Sophomore George Duangmanee led UVa during the opening round by shooting 4-under 67 to share the overall lead after the first 18 holes. Junior Pietro Bovari and sophomore Chris Fosdick both shot 1-under 70 while first-year Deven Patel and sophomore Grayson Wotnosky both posted scores of 72.

When the second round was suspended, Duangmanee shared the lead for medalist at 7-under par along with Liberty’s Kieran Vincent and Tennessee’s Spencer Cross.

The UVa B-Team was led by senior Sam Jung’s 2-under 69. Seniors Jack Montague and Jimmie Massie both shot 72 while junior Liam Powderly and sophomore Jaron Leasure finished the opening round with scores of 76. The B-team posted a score of 289 and was in 13th place after the first round.