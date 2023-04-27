Prior to the start of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday, the league took time to honor the three fallen Virginia players who were killed in November’s tragic shooting on Grounds at UVa and whose chances to fulfill their own NFL dreams were taken away prematurely.

About 20 minutes before the Carolina Panthers were put on the clock to make the No. 1 overall selection, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed the families of former Cavaliers D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler to join him on stage in front a packed crowd to pay tribute to the trio.

Goodell made Perry, Davis and Chandler the honorary first picks.

“With the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft,” Goodell said, “we welcome to the NFL family, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler of the University of Virginia.”

Goodell handed Perry’s family a Miami Dolphins jersey with his last name on it, Davis’ family a Baltimore Ravens jersey with his last name on it and Chandler’s family a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey with his name on it.

Ahead of Goodell’s announcement, UVa alums Melissa Stark of the NFL Network and D’Brickahsaw Ferguson, a former Hoos offensive lineman and three-time Pro Bowler while with the New York Jets, spoke about Perry, Davis and Chandler to the crowd.

“This year, the draft holds deeper significance,” Stark said, “for the University of Virginia football community because of the three young men who are no longer with us.”

Perry, a linebacker for the Cavaliers, “was a determined young man both on and off the football field,” Ferguson said. Ferguson called Davis, “a kind, smart and humble young man,” and said Chandler’s “smile and joy were infectious.” Davis and Chandler were wide receivers.

Since their deaths, UVa and the football world as a whole have made strong efforts to keep the legacies of Perry, Davis and Chandler relevant. The New England Patriots loaned their plane to the Cavaliers so they could travel to funerals for Perry, Davis and Chandler as a team.

Throughout the remaining few weeks of the college football season, ACC programs, those in Virginia and even nationally sported a V-sabre logo decal on the back of their helmets in solidarity with the Cavaliers.

All of UVa’s athletic teams have added patches with the numbers Perry, Davis and Chandler wore — 41, 1 and 15 — as well as the moniker 'UVAStrong' to their uniforms.

And even at the Senior Bowl, the two representatives the Hoos had in the all-star showcase — wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerback Anthony Johnson — honored their teammates. Instead of wearing their usual No. 3s, Wicks wore Davis’ No. 1 and Johnson wore Perry’s No. 41 during the week of practices in Mobile. And in the game, they stayed in those numbers and alternated wearing Chandler’s No. 15 as well. Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown in the game while wearing No. 15.

Wicks and Johnson are projected Day 3 picks.