Dragons unable to capitalize on scoring chances in regional semifinal loss to Maggie Walker

STANARDSVILLE — Postseason play is all about opportunities and the team that cashes in on those chances in the key moments usually wins the game.

That was the case Tuesday night as the Maggie Walker boys soccer team scored on its opportunity and never looked back en route to a 1-0 victory over William Monroe in the VHSL Region 3B semifinals at Martin Mooney Field.

Bryce Davitt scored with 26:52 left in the first half and Maggie Walker’s defense withstood a furious second-half assault from William Monroe to secure a state tournament berth.

“We watched a lot of film on Maggie Walker. We had a good game plan, but sometimes game plans don’t work out the way you want them to,” William Monroe coach Von Ward said. “That’s OK.”

William Monroe (14-3-1) entered the game unbeaten at home this season and was looking to secure the program’s first state tournament appearance.

But Maggie Walker (11-6-1) played the role of spoiler beautifully.

After a couple of close offsides calls, Davitt finally made the Dragons’ defense pay with a nice run on a nice through ball from midfield. With a defender on his hip, the striker made a nice move to his right and then drilled a shot against the grain that tucked inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

William Monroe didn’t sit back as they tried the remainder of the half to get the equalizer, but Maggie Walker goalkeeper Ryan Ekland was up to the task.

The senior turned aside Joshua Binggeli’s rebound attempt for the first big stop of the game. With 8:36 left in the first half, the Greene Dragons had two more blue-ribbon opportunities, but were unable to take advantage.

Kameron Ward blasted a shot that hit the left post flush and bounced back into play with 8:36 left in the half. Jaime Velasco-Rodas won the ball back and fired a follow-up chance that went off the crossbar preserve.

“I feel like the first half, our boys just weren’t together, mentally and physically,” Von Ward said. “In the second half, we came back and did a real good job adjusting. Credit Maggie Walker for just locking us down and doing the things they needed to do to get that 1-0 win.”

In the second half, Monroe continued to show that sense of urgency and pushed the ball forward at any and every opportunity.

Five minutes into the second half, Kameron Ward outran two defenders and ripped a shot on goal, but Eklund came off his line to make a tremendous two-hand stop.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Bryan Rodriguez’s bicycle kick attempt off a throw-in sailed just over the crossbar.

Not to be outdone, Eklund save his best stop for the 55th minute as he turned aside a pair of point-blank shots from Monroe to keep his team in front.

“I think their goalkeeper had the best game of his career,” Ward said. “You’ve got to have those type of games if you want to move on. Congratulations to them. They were a good team.”

The Greene Dragons had one final chance with four minutes left, as Gerson Castillo-Rodriguez turned and shot from just outside of the penalty area, but the ball trickled just wide.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Ward there’s nothing but special memories from this group.

“There’s been a few games this season where this team just didn’t quit,” Ward said. “There were a couple of games where we were down a couple of goals and then we would just come back. That drive and desire, it showed tonight in the end. It’s hard to explain where they get it from, but it’s just something special to watch, it’s just unfortunate we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.”

