Douglass wins relay gold on final day of FINA Short Course World Championships

University of Virginia junior swimmer Kate Douglass closed out the final day of competition at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi with a gold medal in the women’s 4x50 freestyle relay.

Douglass finished with five World Championship medals for Team USA, swimming on four relays and winning an individual medal in the 200-meter medley.

The UVa school record holder in the 50-yard freestyle, Douglass anchored the 4x50 free relay with the second-fastest anchor split in the pool and propelled Team USA to gold after the team trailed Sweden heading into the final swimmer.

She surpassed Sweden’s Louise Hansson (23.81) with a 23.42 split as Team USA clocked in first in 1:34.22 ahead of Sweden’s 1:34.54.

Douglass and Madden also swam the prelims of the women’s 4x100 medley relay that finished fourth in prelims and finals. Douglass swam the butterfly leg, while Madden anchored with freestyle.

Douglass, Madden and Emma Weyant combined for eight medals in the five-day meet.

Douglass took home two golds (4x100 free relay), two silvers (4x50 medley relay & 4x50 mixed medley relay) and a bronze (200 individual medley). Madden won a bronze (200 free) and silver (4x200 free relay) and Weyant won silver (4x200 free relay).