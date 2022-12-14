 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SWIMMING

Douglass, Walsh win relay gold at Short Course World Championships

  • 0
Douglass

Douglass

Virginia senior Kate Douglass and junior Alex Walsh both won gold with Team USA’s 4x50-meter mixed medley relay team at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.

Douglass swam the butterfly leg during prelims and finals, setting a world record of 1:35.15 with the relay team to win gold in finals. Douglass swam a split of 24.09, marking one of the fastest 50-meter butterfly splits in history and sits just behind the fastest ever from Sarah Sjostrom (23.96) set in 2021.

It is the first time a Virginia women's swimmer has been part of a world record and only the second time in program history. Ed Moses set a short course world record in the 100-meter breaststroke in 2002.

It is the second gold medal of the short course worlds for Douglass, who won individual gold in the 200-meter individual medley. She also won silver with the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

People are also reading…

Walsh picked up her first gold medal of the 2022 Worlds with her swim on the anchor leg of the 4x50-meter mixed medley relay in prelims that put Team USA as the top qualifier for finals. Walsh added a bronze medal and an American Record to her resume, swimming the leadoff leg of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

+1 
Alex Walsh

Walsh
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert