Douglass and Walsh win another relay gold to close out FINA Short Course Championships

Virginia senior Kate Douglass and junior Alex Walsh closed out a stellar week at the 2022 Short Course Championships with gold medals on the final night of competition in Melbourne, Australia.

Both UVa swimmers earned gold as part of Team USA’s women’s 4x100-meter medley relay.

Douglass anchored the relay in the finals, swimming the freestyle leg and closing out the team’s World Record performance with a time of 3:44.45. It is the second relay world record that Douglass was part of during the championships. Showing her versatility, Douglass swam the butterfly leg of the relay in prelims.

Walsh joined Douglass for the relay’s prelims, swimming the backstroke leg to lead off the relay and secure Team USA the top spot heading into the final.

The Cavalier swimmers combined for 13 medals during the world championships. Douglass led all of Team USA with five gold medals and tied for the team-high with seven total medals. Walsh finished with six overall medals, three of which were gold.

Douglass won gold in both individual events, the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter breaststroke. Walsh took silver in her only individual event, finishing behind Douglass in the 200-meter IM.