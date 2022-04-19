Douglas uses drop shot to down Rosca in Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open qualifier

Since Ellie Douglas’ mother has long believed her daughter uses too many drop shots — there’s a good chance she was frowning during her match on Tuesday afternoon.

But on a damp, windy day in Charlottesville, the shot proved to be the perfect tactic for the Dallas native.

Douglas used the shot throughout her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Christina Rosca in qualifying action at the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

At several key junctures, including on match point, Douglas moved Rosca deep behind the baseline with powerful groundstrokes, then followed with drop shots that barely bounced off the Har-Tru clay surface that had been pounded with rain the day before.

Douglas said the drop shots were a main part of her game plan.

“[The court] was so slow that I knew if you just executed good — not great — it would be an advantage,” she said.

Douglas said it took her some time to acclimate to the conditions.

“It was a very tough day,” she said. “Warming up, it was actually snowing. That was my first time with that — ever. It took me the beginning of the first set to adjust, but once I got used to the slower conditions, I took off.”

Perhaps, given the final result, Douglas’ mother wouldn’t have minded all the drop shots? Forget about it.

“Good thing she’s not here,” said Douglas, smiling. “She wouldn’t be too happy.”

In other notable qualifying matches on Tuesday, Rasheeda McAdoo downed Chanelle Van Nguyen in a match that went to a dramatic third-set tiebreaker; Kayla Day defeated Anastasia Nefedova in straight sets; and Cadence Brace beat Tatum Evans.

Main-draw singles action of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event begins Wednesday. Admission is free. A $10 ticket, which can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website, is required for Friday’s quarterfinals, Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship.

All proceeds from the tournament — whose main sponsor is Har-Tru — benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all the latest news, results and daily schedules, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or Twitter account.