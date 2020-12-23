Double-doubles from Weaver and Rush propel William Monroe to season-opening win

Corin Edsell and Cici DiFiglia combined for five straight points to open the fourth for Skyline to cut the deficit to 45-41 with 7:13 left.

That would be as close as the Hawks would get.

Weaver and Morris combined for 12 points over the final seven minutes as the Greene Dragons closed the game on a 16-2 run and held the Hawks without a field goal.

“I think for us tonight, it was more about finding our chemistry,” she said. “We really had to connect with one another and dig down deep and settle down. Obviously, most of us haven’t played in a while, so a lot of it was just coming back, building chemistry and trusting the process overall.”

The senior guard, who finished with 14 points and four assists, couldn’t be prouder of the growth of Weaver and Rush.