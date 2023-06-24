ST. GEORGE — Donny Moss has experience in every aspect of lacrosse, both as a player and as a coach, at the youth, high school and college ranks.

The 38-year-old coach is bringing that knowledge and understanding to Central Virginia after being named the head lacrosse coach at Blue Ridge School.

“I love the combination of academics and athletics,” Moss said of why he chose Blue Ridge. “Their traditions and expectations are something I am accustomed to. It was, no doubt, the perfect place for my family and I.”

Moss played lacrosse at Herkimer College, where he was a first-team All-American and Region III Defensive Player of the Year, and Adelphi University. After his college career concluded, Moss played professionally for 13 years in several leagues with the Rochester Rattlers, Hamilton Nationals and Long Island Lizards.

In 2015, Moss represented Team USA at the Federation of International Lacrosse World Indoor Championship. He also played on the U.S. box lacrosse team from 2014-2019.

While playing professionally, Moss began serving as an assistant coach at Elmira College in New York in 2010 while completing his Master’s Degree in education.

Moss moved on to an assistant coaching job at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, where he was part of a program that posted a 122-9 record during his seven-year tenure and won back-to-back NCAA Division III national championships. He also remained a leader in youth lacrosse in New York as a part of Roots Box Lacrosse, Sweetlax Lacrosse and Grizzly Lacrosse.

“I am ecstatic to bring Donny aboard as our new head lacrosse coach,” Blue Ridge athletic director Parker Kirwan said in a statement. “From our first conversation, I knew he would be a great fit for Blue Ridge and someone who will find great success. His passion for lacrosse is contagious and he is committed to helping his players find success at BRS and beyond.”

Blue Ridge is no stranger to high-profile lacrosse coaches.

Dom Starsia, who won four national championships as the head coach at the University of Virginia, spent the past three years in charge of the program and helped make the Barons one of the top teams in Central Virginia. This past spring, Starsia guided Blue Ridge to the VISAA Division I state semifinals.

Moss aims to build on that success.

“At any level of this game, both culture of the team and character of the players is what determines the success level of a program," Moss said. "This is all about being a family.”

Moss has already hit the ground running at Blue Ridge and has met with all of his returning players, either via a phone call or over Zoom. He said his first goal is to get the players to know who he is and what he is about. Moss wants them to know about his family, his background and his vision for the program and the players.

“We will be aggressive and relentless,” Moss said. “We will have no fear of failure. We will be thankful for this opportunity and we will never give up.”

In addition to his coaching and community duties, the 38-year-old also will serve as Blue Ridge’s Associate Director of Admissions. Moss plans to pull from his time at the Rochester Institute of Technology to help set the tone for his tenure with the Barons.

“RIT is not only the best lacrosse team in the country, but it is also one of the best academic schools in the country,” Moss said. “Our players were aeronautical and mechanical engineers. Yeah, they were great lacrosse players, but what they put into their academics and life choices is what makes that place so special. They are also led by two of the best minds, if not the best lacrosse minds in the country. I was lucky enough, and extremely thankful , to be able to watch and learn from Coach Jake Coon and Coach Shawn Wilkins. They are world-class and brothers of mine.”

Moss also credited University of Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka and Norfolk Academy coach Ryan Tucker for reaching out to him with well wishes after he was named the coach at Blue Ridge.

“Two guys that I have competed against and respect,” he said. “They could just let the new guy fend for himself, but they reached out. [They are] stand-up people.”

Moss cannot wait to get started at Blue Ridge.

“This part of the country is rich in tradition and exemplifies and celebrates their states' high school athletics,” he said. “This mindset will align with my coaching philosophy and work ethic. I cannot wait to compete. I am both thankful and extremely excited for the opportunity to bring this program to the next level.”