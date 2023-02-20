Notre Dame’s departure from the Big East into the ACC occurred a decade ago, but there’s still something about the move that has outgoing Irish coach Mike Brey flummoxed.

He spent the first 13 seasons of his Notre Dame tenure coaching in the Big East ahead of the school’s change from one tradition-rich hoops league to another. Louisville, Pittsburgh and Syracuse made the same switch to the ACC at the same time.

“We were getting eight, nine, 10 [bids] and one year 11 bids [to the NCAA Tournament] in the Big East,” Brey said Monday during the ACC coaches videoconference. “And when we came over [to the ACC], we kind of thought that we would take that role of getting eight or nine [teams] in regularly, and we haven’t and it’s been extremely disappointing.”

Last year, Brey’s Notre Dame squad was one of five from the ACC to reach the NCAA Tournament — the fewest the conference has sent to the Big Dance since adding Notre Dame, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Syracuse to the league. The average number of teams per year from the ACC to earn a bid into the tournament since then is seven.

Of the five teams that played in the tourney a year ago, four won at least one game. Miami reached the Elite Eight, Duke got to the Final Four and North Carolina earned its way to the national championship game.

But the Tar Heels are struggling this campaign and their NCAA Tournament hopes are on the fritz following Sunday’s loss at rival N.C. State. Meanwhile, the conference has only two programs — No. 6 Virginia and No. 13 Miami — ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 and considered a lock for the Field of 68.

Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Duke are trending in the right direction, too, but Clemson, Wake Forest and UNC are all in desperation mode on the bubble while schools with similar records in other major conferences — Rutgers and Michigan State from the Big Ten and West Virginia from the Big 12 — are getting the benefit of the doubt and are more likely to be included in March Madness because of the league they play in.

The ACC currently sits seventh nationally as a conference in NET — a metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Big 12 is first. The Big Ten is second.

“It is frustration at the league meetings all the time, but you make your own bed,” Brey said.

Said longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, whose bunch is a long shot for the tourney, about the ACC: “Everybody is good enough. Obviously, the league started out poorly and when you have the NET, you can’t ever get back and when you do that it doesn’t matter how good your teams are because our teams were good last year, but our NET was bad. Then in the tournament we played well and I think this year the teams from our league will play well in the tournament again, but when you get off to a bad start, you can’t get your NET rating up.”

Virginia coach Tony Bennett agreed, but noted the improvements of Louisville and Notre Dame throughout the season as reasons why there aren’t any easy games in the ACC.

Notre Dame is 2-14 in the ACC this go-around, but it holds an important non-conference win over Michigan State that the ACC can point to as one when one of its bottom-dwellers knocked off a Big Ten team in the hunt for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t look at all those rankings,” Bennett said, “but I know [the ACC is] not rated highly. But of course, it’s better than what it is. The ACC-Big Ten Challenge you saw that, but a narrative gets started and it’s hard to change it. Sometimes the NET is what people go by. I’m more of an eye-test guy and how people compete against others.”

To Bennett’s point, the ACC captured the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with eight wins, and beyond Notre Dame’s victory over Michigan State, Pitt beat Northwestern, which is currently in the Top 25, and Miami dismantled Rutgers in that showcase.

Across the top level of the sport, though, ACC teams went 22-33 in non-conference contests against other high-major teams (from the Power Five, the Big East and Houston) this season. Some of the best wins belong to its better teams, including UVa’s over Baylor in Las Vegas or Duke’s over Xavier in Portland.

“It’s year to year,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said about what the NCAA Tournament selection committee looks for. “I think that’s the frustrating thing, maybe. You don’t know exactly what they’re using.

“Is it the number of Quad 1 wins you have? Bad losses? NET rating?” continued Brownell, whose team could be weighed down by troubling losses to lowly Louisville, Loyola-Chicago and South Carolina. “That’s the frustrating part and that’s the hard job because there are a lot of teams that are very good, are very similar … and the bad thing is a little bit in our league situation is we kind of do all of our non-league in November and December when a lot of teams are building and so then we’re trying to evaluate. I don’t know how you evaluate league to league when you don’t play each other after December 15th.”

Pitt coach Jeff Capel lamented the ACC doesn’t do enough to promote the success of its own teams either, citing a television spot he saw on the ACC Network recently.

“One of the first questions that come up, ‘Is perception reality that the ACC is down?’” Capel said. “And I never see that on the Big Ten Network and I watch the Big Ten Network a lot because one of my best friends is coaching that league and they are always pumping the Big Ten and I think it’s a really good league, but I think ours is, too, but I wish the people that represent us would have the respect.”

Capel said there could be other factors as well that hurt the reputation of the ACC like legendary coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams stepping down from their posts at bluebloods Duke and UNC, respectively, in the last two years and that the conference could be missing the national attention those two brought.

Capel said the only team seemingly immune from criticism when the ACC is perceived to be down is UVa.

“But maybe it’s because of what Virginia has done nationally in the time that Tony has been there,” Capel said. “He’s done an unbelievable job and they’ve been the premier program when you look at accomplishment throughout the last eight to 10 years.”

Brey, though, is still perplexed about the current disparity between the Big East and ACC, and how the changes in the two conferences have impacted each league’s product and ability to push teams into the NCAA Tournament.

“Here’s the amazing dynamic,” Brey said. “Seton Hall and Providence were running through coaches every three or four years because they weren’t getting in the tournament when we were all in the Big East. Those were tough jobs.

“Now, Seton Hall and Providence get in three out of every four years. And, I give credit to Kevin Willard, who did a great job and parlayed it [into the Maryland job], and I give great credit to Ed Cooley, but all of a sudden, they jumped up and are taking the bids. I can’t figure out the math, but it hadn’t played out like I thought it would and like the [ACC] thought it would.”