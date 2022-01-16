Dinner with Tony Elliott helped seal transfer DE Jack Camper's commitment to Virginia

His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.

Late Saturday, Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper announced on social media his decision to commit to Virginia on the heels of an official visit to the school over the weekend.

On Sunday, Camper told The Daily Progress he’ll stick around and enroll in classes at UVa this semester. Camper currently has one season of eligibility remaining but could get an additional year if he receives a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA.

“Virginia was where I wanted to be,” Camper said.

UVa announced his addition to the roster Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defender said he began feeling convinced of that choice through his encounters with first-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott and his staff.

During Camper’s visit, he had dinner with Elliott, Elliott’s wife Tamika and Hoos defensive assistant Kevin Downing. Camper said during the meal, he thought he gained a good sense of the type of person Elliott is and what the coach envisions for his players and the program.

“He’s a very faith-based individual,” Camper said. “And from the start, he said the blessing for supper and I’ve never really been particularly impressed by a blessing and I don’t think I’ve ever thought about being impressed by a blessing, but that blessing was impressive because you don’t really pray like that unless you mean it. You can’t fake that.”

He said Elliott’s authenticity shined and stood out above all else.

Last month, Elliott, the former longtime Clemson assistant and offensive coordinator, was named coach of the Cavaliers following ex-coach Bronco Mendenhall’s decision to step down.

“I know there’s a lot of the fan base that doesn’t know Coach Elliott yet because he’s a brand-new coach,” Camper said, “and they haven’t gotten to see him and all of that. But he is a great guy from what I’ve seen. He is a very genuine person and I love that about him. He’s very straightforward and candid. He doesn’t beat around the bush. Just an awesome guy, and I don’t see any way that he won’t be ultra-successful at this school, especially with the coaching staff he has surrounded himself with.”

Camper said he had interactions with most of the defensive coaches he’ll play for at UVa. He said director of scouting Justin Speros, defensive assistant Clint Sintim, Elliott and Downing all communicated with him during the recruiting process.

The Cavs’ staff views Camper as a versatile defensive end, according to Camper. In 27 games with Michigan State, he tallied 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

One of his top performances came when he racked up five tackles and a tackle for loss in the Spartans’ 2020 matchup with Penn State. He had half a sack against Ohio State that season, too.

“We talked about playing the 5-technique,” Camper explained regarding how UVa wants to use him, “and over top of the tight end as well, edge rushing and then rushing as a 3-technique. I’ve got a pretty wide frame, I’m long and have the ability to do all those things.”

Camper said he heard from 26 different schools since entering the transfer portal last month, but prioritized programs within a five-to-six-hour driving radius to and from his hometown of Virginia Beach. Most of those 26 were eliminated if the school wasn’t within that range, he said, so he focused on ones reaching out from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Aside from his family in Virginia Beach, he has family in Durham, N.C., and said he’s eager so much of his family will get to see him play in the ACC after he spent five years in East Lansing, Mich. He committed to Michigan State as a tight end after graduating from the IMG Academy in Florida.

He transitioned to defensive end during his redshirt freshman season with the Spartans.

Camper said being recruited out of the transfer portal was unlike being recruited out of high school from his point of view.

“The difference has to do with perspective on life and maturity level with everything,” he said.

He said he knew what he was looking for with wanting to play closer to home and what he sought in the coach he’d play for next.

And in the uniqueness of this recruitment, Elliott’s message to a younger group of prospects, who were in town on Saturday for a junior day in which high school juniors come to meet the staff and see the facilities on an introductory level, provided Camper everything he needed to hear.

Elliott’s genuine side showed up again, Camper said.

“The speech Coach Elliott had for junior day,” Camper said, “I happened to be there at the time. He gave his full testimony of him coming to faith in front of a group of like 70 high school athletes, which was exceptional. I’ve never seen anyone do that before. He didn’t sell me and he didn’t have to. He and the people he’s surrounded himself with in the program were exceptionally impressive.”

