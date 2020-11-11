Diana Ordoñez's hat trick propels Virginia women's soccer team to ACC semifinals

Diana Ordoñez recorded the first hat trick in an ACC Tournament match since 2004 to help lift the Virginia women's soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Louisville in the ACC quarterfinals late Tuesday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Ordoñez, who scored the first three goals of the match for the Cavaliers (8-2-1), became only the fifth player in the history of the ACC Tournament to record a hat trick. Alexa Spaanstra, who assisted on one of Ordoñez's three goals, also scored for UVa.
After seeing his team struggle to score goals at times this season, Virginia coach Steve Swanson was pleased to see his team find its offensive footing against the Cardinals.
“We’re really happy to finish our chances tonight,” Swanson said. “That’s something we haven’t done consistently all year. We have created a lot of chances against teams, but haven’t finished a lot of them."
Virginia got on the board in the 20th minute, when Spaanstra got past Louisville keeper Gabby Kouzelos, then centered a pass to Ordoñez, who finished at point-blank range for the opening goal of the match.
Ordoñez struck again in the 24th minute, this time scoring on a rebound off a Lia Godfrey shot that was deflected, but not collected, by Kouzelos, to give the Wahoos a 2-0 lead.
Louisville (4-5) got on the board with a goal off a free kick in the 43rd minute. Following a Virginia foul, Emina Ekic lifted a shot over the wall and into the top left corner, leaving the score 2-1 at halftime.
Ordoñez put the Cavaliers back ahead by two goals in the 57th minute, when she completed her hat trick. The sophomore forward took advantage of a one-on-one chance with the keeper, burying a shot low and in past the right post for the 3-1 Virginia lead.
The Cavaliers capped the scoring in the 71st minute, when Spaanstra slotted a shot home between the keeper and the near post for the 4-1 UVa lead that would hold the rest of the way.
"We didn’t know where the space would be," Swanson said. "Louisville is a very good and organized defensive team. They played a high line and I thought our players did a good job of getting into that space. It was our most consistent match of the year.”
The No. 9 Cavaliers, who are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will face undefeated and top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. North Carolina is the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Top-seeded Florida State (9-0) and No. 5 seed Duke (7-3-2) will meet in the other semifinal at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
