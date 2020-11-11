Diana Ordoñez's hat trick propels Virginia women's soccer team to ACC semifinals

Diana Ordoñez recorded the first hat trick in an ACC Tournament match since 2004 to help lift the Virginia women's soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Louisville in the ACC quarterfinals late Tuesday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Ordoñez, who scored the first three goals of the match for the Cavaliers (8-2-1), became only the fifth player in the history of the ACC Tournament to record a hat trick. Alexa Spaanstra, who assisted on one of Ordoñez's three goals, also scored for UVa.

After seeing his team struggle to score goals at times this season, Virginia coach Steve Swanson was pleased to see his team find its offensive footing against the Cardinals.

“We’re really happy to finish our chances tonight,” Swanson said. “That’s something we haven’t done consistently all year. We have created a lot of chances against teams, but haven’t finished a lot of them."

Virginia got on the board in the 20th minute, when Spaanstra got past Louisville keeper Gabby Kouzelos, then centered a pass to Ordoñez, who finished at point-blank range for the opening goal of the match.

Ordoñez struck again in the 24th minute, this time scoring on a rebound off a Lia Godfrey shot that was deflected, but not collected, by Kouzelos, to give the Wahoos a 2-0 lead.