Devin Ortiz's walk-off grand slam gives Virginia series win over North Carolina

After giving up three runs in the top of the 10th inning, the Virginia baseball team looked like it was heading toward a series-evening loss to North Carolina.

Devin Ortiz had other ideas.

The senior hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the stanza to cap a seven-run inning and lift the No. 11 Cavaliers to an 11-7 victory over the Tar Heels on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The win clinched the best-of-3 series for the Wahoos (30-10, 12-8 ACC), who will go for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia had a chance to win the game in the ninth inning, but left the bases loaded, sending the game to extra innings.

North Carolina (23-16, 8-12 ACC) took advantage of the opportunity, sending eight batters to the plate in the top of the 10th and scoring three runs, two coming on a double in the right centerfield gap by Mac Horvath.

But the Cavaliers responded in the bottom of the 10th.

After sac fly from pinch-hitter Casey Saucke, Virginia made it a one-run game on a two-out single through the right side by Kyle Teel, his fourth hit of the day. Alex Tappen then tied the game at 7-7 with a single over the outstretched hands of UNC shortstop Danny Serretti. With runners on second and third, UNC elected to walk Jake Gelof, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on the day, to load the bases.

Ortiz made the Tar Heels pay for the decision.

He drove the first pitch he saw 373 feet down the left field line that stayed just inside the foul pole for the walk-off winner. The grand slam by Ortiz was the third of his career and the fifth hit by the Cavaliers this season.

"That was a great environment and a great team win," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "To give up the lead in the ninth and then be down three in extra innings and for our team to just put a bunch of hits together and rally back was just really impressive. It takes everything."

O'Connor expects another competitive game in Sunday's series finale, which begins at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

"Us and North Carolina always play great ball games," O'Connor said, "and I expect [Sunday] to be no different.”