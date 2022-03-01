Devin Ortiz's gem propels Virginia baseball team to shutout win over William & Mary

On the day big-league baseball died on the southeast coast of Florida, Devin Ortiz made a case for the college game in the hills of the Commonwealth.

The Virginia fifth-year senior and two-way standout took a perfect game into the sixth inning on the mound and logged a single and a double at the plate in the Cavaliers’ 12-0 takedown of William & Mary on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

“I forget about pitching when I’m hitting and I forget about hitting while I’m pitching,” Ortiz said with a chuckle afterward about the key to his success.

To this point in the young campaign, Ortiz’s routine features him at first base on Fridays, in the designated hitter role on Saturdays and Sundays, and then on the mound in the middle of the week. He always bats in the three-spot.

His 5.2 shutdown frames against the Tribe sent him to 3-0 on the season. Ortiz still hasn’t given up a run, and his career-high nine strikeouts on Tuesday pushed him to 19 punch outs over 11.2 innings in three outings this year.

He had his fastball sitting around 90 mph, and Ortiz worked both corners of the plate well. His slider was an out pitch at times and, perhaps, was at its best in the third, when he struck out the side in order.

“I didn’t do great with going 0-1 to all the hitters,” he said, “so I think that’s one thing throughout the game I was focusing more on and not falling behind. But I thought I mixed pitches well today and just threw strikes.”

Especially early on, UVa (8-0) needed Oritz to keep William & Mary (3-2) off the board, too.

The Cavaliers’ only runs through the first four innings, came on the single Ortiz laced to left field, scoring Griff O’Ferrall and Kyle Teel in the home first to take a 2-0 lead.

Ortiz has a tendency to support himself when he’s pitching. In last week’s home opener against VMI, he homered and threw four shutout innings. And in last year’s NCAA regional, he hit a walk-off homer against Old Dominion to put the Cavaliers in the Super Regional after he pitched four scoreless innings.

That postseason pitching performance earned him an opportunity to throw more frequently this spring in his final go-around with the Hoos, UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said.

“And that coupled with the fact that we lost so many guys and he’s such a veteran presence,” O’Connor said, “when you just watch him pitch, the guy knows how to pitch. He can throw 3-2 sliders or any pitch in any count and it’s really good stuff. That makes it tough to hit.”

O’Connor said there’s value in having an older pitcher like Ortiz throw in the middle of the week as well.

“It’s significant,” O’Connor said. “Rather than trying to piece a game together, you’ve got somebody that has experience and can pitch you deep into a game. With some of our better teams we’ve had in our history here, we’ve had some really legit mid-week starters.”

After retiring the first 15 to face him, Ortiz went to the plate and worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bases in his fifth-inning at-bat. Cleanup man Jake Gelof, on an incredible hitting pace to start the year, followed and cleared the bases with a line-drive three-run triple to push the UVa lead to 5-0. Gelof went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the victory. He is hitting .636 with 23 RBI.

The Cavaliers scored four more times in fifth to blow the game open with three coming on freshman Ethan Anderson’s first-career homer. Anderson, starting at first base with Ortiz pitching, sent a screamer off the batter’s eye in center field. The ball bounced back into play.

He had to pause his job momentarily near second base until the umpire signaled home run, because he said he didn’t know if it had slammed off the wall or the batter’s eye.

“It’s something you dream about,” Anderson said of that first round-tripper, “ever since being committed and being here on visits. And it wasn’t the one where you know it’s out [of the park] and you can enjoy it out of the box, but from third to home, I got to enjoy it and had a smile on my face.”

Strong pitching for the Hoos did not stop after Ortiz exited to a standing applause from the UVa faithful on a chilly evening at Disharoon Park. Relievers Jake Berry, Joe Miceli and Will Geerdes preserved the fourth shutout of the year for the Cavaliers.

