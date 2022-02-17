Devin Ortiz moving back into pitching role for Cavaliers

He’s reacclimating to a role he hasn’t filled regularly since his sophomore season with Virginia.

Fifth-year senior Devin Ortiz spent time during the offseason brushing up on his delivery, selection of pitches and anything else he may need to excel when he toes the rubber this spring for the Cavaliers.

“It’s been everything,” Ortiz said earlier this month, “because from a mechanic standpoint, getting back into it on the mound felt really foreign to me. But as the past weeks have come around with winter training and being back here at UVa, it’s been great working with [pitching coach] Drew [Dickinson] and Coach [Brian] O’Connor and just figuring out how to be my best on the mound.”

Ortiz thrived as a first baseman and everyday hitter in the lineup for the Hoos last year and during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He’s a career .258 hitter with 11 homers and 56 RBI, and even was rated as the 29th best first baseman in the country by D1Baseball.com entering the new campaign.

But this past June when the Cavaliers were desperate for pitching, they turned to the Nutley, N.J. native and he rewarded them with a memorable postseason performance. Ortiz tossed four scoreless innings in which he struck out six Old Dominion hitters in UVa’s 4-3 Columbia Regional-clinching win in the NCAA Tournament. It was Ortiz’s first start of the year and it set the stage for what would be an unforgettable day, considering he launched a walk-off homer at the plate to end the contest and push the Cavaliers another step closer to Omaha.

He had only thrown two innings last season before those four and didn’t pitch at all the year previously after logging a 1.78 ERA over 35 1/3 innings in 2019.

“We’ve always liked him on the mound,” O’Connor said. “We recruited him as a dual player, but we just needed him as a position player.”

This go-around, Ortiz’s last with the Cavaliers, is different, though.

They need him to pitch, and O’Connor said Ortiz is scheduled to appear in relief beginning this weekend when UVa opens its season in the Jerry Bryson Classic with matchups against Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb and NJIT.

“He’s one of those guys that can keep a game in check in the middle part of the game,” O’Connor said.

Ortiz will still hit and be a fixture in the lineup, but is more likely to serve as the designated hitter than at first base on days he doesn’t pitch.

He said on the heels of his effort against ODU and with an understanding about how many innings UVa must replace from last year, he knew he would need to prioritize pitching during his training.

The Hoos lost pitchers Andrew Abbott, Griff McGarry, Mike Vasil and Zach Messinger from last year’s College World Series team to the MLB Draft.

“A mutual thing, really,” Ortiz said about the decision he and the coaches settled on this past offseason for him to pitch more in his senior year. “They saw what I was able to do on the mound and I trusted myself that I can perform on the mound, especially if I worked on it, so it was a big part in it as well.”

Said O’Connor: “It’s going very well. He’s building his endurance up.”

Ortiz said he’s excited for the chance to pitch and eager to help his teammates, which is all he wanted to do during his outing in the win-or-go-home scenario against the Monarchs.

“It was incredible,” he said. “A lot of nerves, definitely, and honestly looking back on it, it was a black out from the moment that I was told I was going to pitch through the end of the game. It was focusing on doing what I need to do for the team. I didn’t take my lack of pitching that year into consideration or anything, I just knew I had to trust myself and do what I needed to do for my team. That was my biggest motivation.”

As for this spring, “Whenever my name is called, I’ll be ready to throw whenever Coach wants me to throw,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.