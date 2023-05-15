Strong pitching and timely hitting have been trademarks of The Miller School baseball team’s decade-long run of success in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.

The formula worked again Monday afternoon.

Devin Christopher’s great work on the mound and some clutch hits from the top of the order proved to be the difference in the Mavericks' 2-0 victory over St. Stephens & St. Agnes in the first round of the VISAA Division I state tournament.

Christopher tossed his second career no-hitter in his first state tournament start to lead No. 8 seed Miller School to the win. The senior right-hander used his fastball effectively all afternoon, striking out four batters. He was three walks and a hit batter away from a perfect game.

“I want to give a lot of credit to my teammates,” Christopher said. “They had my back and allowed me to make pitches and really made me feel comfortable having them behind me.”

Jackson Ingram singled to lead off the game for Miller (20-15), then moved to second on a ground out with one out. But St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes starter Oliver Miller halted the rally there, striking out the next batter before getting Dom Cafferillo to ground out to him to end the inning.

In the top of the second, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes' Charlie Bounds was hit by a pitch with two outs, then advanced to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch. But Christopher didn’t panic and got the next batter to ground out to short to keep the game scoreless.

Miller finally broke through in the bottom of the third thanks to some good plate work from the bottom of the order. Ryan Jones drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the inning, then stole second to get into scoring position. Two batters later, Patrick Rakes II lined a two-strike pitch to right field to score Jones and give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead.

“Previously, we had left a couple of runners stranded and I knew I had to come through with a runner on second and get a run in,” Rakes II said. “So, I came up with the utmost confidence and got the job done.”

The Mavericks added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a big swing from Ingram. The junior squared up a 3-2 fastball and hammered it over the left-center field wall to stretch the Miller lead to 2-0.

“Earlier in the game, I had struck out on a 3-2 fastball,” Ingram said. “So, I got down two strikes again and I was sitting on a fastball and didn’t miss it.”

That was more than enough support for Christopher on the hill. The Lincoln Memorial commit retired the final 10 batters he faced, including a pop out to Ingram at shortstop for the final out, to preserve his second high school no-hitter.

“Coming into this game, we felt very disrespected that we were the eighth seed, compared to our schedule and who we played and who we beat,” Christopher said. “So, I came in with a chip on my shoulder and wanted to prove to everyone who Miller was.”

Oliver Miller pitched well in the loss for St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (15-14), surrendering just two runs on four hits while striking out seven in the loss.

Miller advances to Tuesday’s state Division I quarterfinals. The Mavericks will travel to Richmond to take on top-seeded Benedictine. Coach Billy Wagner’s team split the regular season series with the Cadets, including an 8-7 victory at home two weeks ago. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

For Christopher and his teammates, they are excited to extend their season.

“We have confidence in ourselves,” Christopher said. “We knew we were going to come in here and win this game. We felt like we were very disrespected and we came in here with a chip on our shoulder and handled business like always.”