Despite talent and experience, Virginia football team slips to bottom of ACC standings

The early schedule featured two extremely challenging road games, with the Cavaliers falling to both Clemson and Miami on the road. Those two squads sit atop the ACC standings with a combined record of 11-1 this fall. The only loss for those programs came when Clemson beat Miami.

Virginia is 0-3 in road contests and 1-1 at home. Fortunately for UVa, its next three games come at Scott Stadium.

New personnel — namely at quarterback and wide receiver — may also play a factor in UVa’s 1-4 start as chemistry slowly develops.

Missed opportunities — the Cavaliers failed to finish games against Wake Forest and Miami that could’ve been won in the fourth quarter — will haunt the Wahoos the rest of the season.

Any dreams of returning to this ACC Championship Game this fall were squashed before the loss at Miami. If it wasn’t for the NCAA scrapping traditional bowl eligibility requirements, the Cavaliers’ season might end after the Commonwealth Cup on Dec. 12.

The Miami loss feels particularly devastating given the defense’s effort to hold the Hurricanes' high-flying attack to 19 points.

“You got to bring it and try as hard as you can, surrender to the outcome,” linebacker Charles Snowden said after the game.