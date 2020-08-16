Despite missing spring ball, Virginia football team develops chemistry between quarterbacks and receivers

At quarterback, it’s a battle between Armstrong and Thompson.

“They’re both doing great things,” Jana said. “Keytaon, I think the big thing is learning the offense for him, learning the new offense. Our offense is complicated, so if he can get all the shifts and motions all that stuff down, I think he can be something special here.”

It’s one thing to break down footage via Zoom; it’s another to implement the offense on the field. Thompson, who joined the Cavaliers after graduating from Mississippi State, is still finding his footing within the offense.

He’s not the only transfer working to gain familiarity within the scheme. Wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, a transfer from St. Francis, is adjusting to the Cavaliers’ expectations and working with new quarterbacks.

Henry tries to put in a few extra reps after practice with the two potential starting quarterbacks in hopes of developing chemistry prior to Week 1.

“Brennan and KT, they both have unique styles to themselves,” Henry said, “It’s always important to get after practice and throw some routes with them and see what their mind is. They’re both different. Very good competition. It’s exciting to see.”