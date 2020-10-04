Despite missed opportunities, UVa shows progress in loss to Clemson

Virginia averaged 5.1 yards per play against the Tigers, which was just about how it did in the ACC Championship Game, when it averaged 5.2 per play. The Cavaliers sit alone with Ohio State and LSU as the only other programs to average five yards per offensive play for a full game against the Tigers since the beginning of last season.

“I think we closed the gap a little bit on them,” offensive lineman Chris Glaser said. “We still have a long way to go, but I think they’re a beatable team. Shout out to them, they had a great game. Made some great plays, and we’re just a couple plays short of beating them.”

While it wasn’t an embarrassing loss like last season, Saturday’s end result was still a loss.

UVa was, by its own admission, a few key plays away from winning the game.

“We were more prepared, as a coaching staff,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said of facing Clemson. “Our players were certainly more prepared after seeing what Clemson looked like a year ago. We were anxious to play, eager to play and believed we could win. A handful of plays, a handful meaning five or six, were the difference in the game. To Clemson’s credit, they made those plays.”