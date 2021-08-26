Despite minimal preseason hype, Virginia football team expects big things in 2021

Virginia, which is technically the defending ACC Coastal champion after divisions were not used in 2020, was picked to finish fifth in the Coastal this fall. The Cavaliers come in behind North Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech and Pitt. They’ll face both UNC and Miami on the road in September.

Only Georgia Tech and Duke, two teams expected to struggle to qualify for bowl games, were picked behind the Cavaliers.

Despite minimal outside expectations, Mendenhall is bullish about his program. Even the players sense the confidence stemming from their head coach.

“I think us being more of a veteran group makes him more confident,” center Olu Oluwatimi said.

Confidence doesn’t mean much if the Cavaliers don’t back it up with wins. They went just 5-5 in 2020. By no means was it a terrible season, but it wasn’t particularly noteworthy.

Virginia lost to Virginia Tech by three scores and finished the season with a 4-5 ACC record. There were some triumphs, like a home win over a solid North Carolina team, but the Cavaliers were a middle-of-the-pack ACC team.

The Wahoos believe they’re good enough to win the historically unpredictable ACC Coastal this fall. That belief starts at the top.

“We think a Coastal championship goes through Charlottesville, and we’re the defending champion,” Mendenhall said in July. “Seven teams in seven years, someone’s got to win it again, and I like our chances.

