Despite back-to-back losses, Virginia stays upbeat as regular season winds down

“It’s a tough one,” Huff said. “It’s one of those that could’ve gone either way. We can make a few plays, they don’t make a few plays; it’s definitely our game. We’ve been in that situation before. It happens. I think we’ll be better off for it.”

Bennett described blowout losses to Gonzaga and Florida State as servings of “humble pie.” Saturday’s loss wasn’t that, and UVa’s head coach saw some things he liked.

The Cavaliers, led by 20 points from Huff, exerted their will near the basket. They finished the game with 34 points in the paint, and the second half began with their quick Huff dunks. Virginia shot 50% from the floor Saturday, and it went 8-of-10 at the free-throw line. The 13 turnovers were a concern, but for the most part the offense executed well.

On the flip side, UVa shot 60% in the first half and still trailed 39-36 at halftime. For UVa to reach its potential, the defense needs to show more consistency for 40 minutes. Against Georgia Tech and UNC, the defense was there. Against FSU and Duke, the defense came up short.

“You can’t just say, well we’ll bail ourselves out banging a bunch of 3s,” Bennett said.