DeShazo: Washington's shortcomings on full display in loss to KC

LANDOVER, Md. — Few NFL teams have a difference-maker the likes of Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately for the staggering Washington Football Team, its next opponent is one that does.
“Aaron [Rodgers] is pretty similar,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said of the reigning MVP, who’ll be waiting next weekend in Green Bay.
That’s a problem to be discussed later this week. For now, Washington’s coaches and players need to address their own shortcomings, which cost them dearly in Sunday’s 31–13 loss to Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.
It was a game that the similarly struggling visitors seemed determined to give away — until Washington became too gracious a host and insisted on handing the Chiefs a parting gift.
“It was a little bit of a snowball effect,” coach Ron Rivera said. “One bad thing seemed to lead to another.”
That could have been Kansas City’s lament as well — except that Mahomes refused to allow that to happen. Coming off a nationally televised beatdown by visiting Buffalo a week ago, the Chiefs were similarly sloppy in Sunday’s first half — but got their act together when it mattered.
Mahomes suffered one interception that wasn’t his fault on a pass that deflected off Tyreek Hill’s hands. But he had another that would have gotten a high school JV quarterback benched, heaving the ball blindly downfield to try to avoid a sack after fumbling a snap.
That was one of three first-half turnovers for the Chiefs, whose defenders also blew a coverage that allowed Ricky Seals–Jones to sneak behind them for a 39-yard touchdown catch. They were incredibly fortunate to trail just 13–10 at the break.
“All of us were [angry],” Chiefs running back Darrel Williams said. “We were amped up. ... We know we left some stuff out in the first half. We know we had to pick that up and move forward and learn from it.”
It helped to have Mahomes, who threw two second-half touchdown passes and created opportunities with his legs and arm en route to a 397-yard day. His most notable effort didn’t even count: a remarkable throw against his body to Hill for a first down that was negated by offsetting penalties.
Still, at least some of Mahomes’ heroics might not have been possible without unforced errors by Washington, which have become all too familiar to regular viewers.
Perhaps the game’s most pivotal play came early in the third quarter. The Chiefs seemed resigned to trying a potential game-tying 43-yard field goal — until Washington defensive end Montez Sweat inexcusably lined up in the neutral zone, giving them another shot.
On the very next play, Chase Young also jumped offside. (“Just hunting,” he later said with a shrug. “It happens.”) Three plays later, Mahomes hit Hill for a touchdowns and a lead that Kansas City never relinquished.
About the only thing these two teams had in common entering Sunday was identical 2–3 records. The Chiefs, who won a Super Bowl two years ago, made all their mistakes in the first half, giving them time to recover. Washington’s errors came in the final 30 minutes, where every slip is magnified, while Kansas City was nearly flawless.
“It didn’t seem like they panicked at all,” Washington receiver Terry McLaurin said. “I don’t think we panicked, either. But when it mattered, in the second half, they executed better than we did.”
There’s no real shame in that. The Chiefs are so talented on offense that they don’t really need troubled former Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon, whom they recently signed. Washington retired Sean Taylor’s jersey on Sunday, but the present club has perhaps one player (Young) with that kind of individual game-changing potential.
It’s the mental mistakes — which always seem to come at the most inopportune times—that are crushing. And with a difficult schedule ahead, they are what’s keeping Washington from elite status.
Kendall Fuller understands better than most. He’s been on both sides; he was traded to the Chiefs in the deal that brought Alex Smith to D.C. and made Mahomes a starter. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs before returning to Washington as a free agent.
“You can say this, or you can say that,” Fuller said. “But at the end of the day, they were the ones who made the plays.”
Steve DeShazo reports for The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.