Change, they say, is the only constant. And the current college basketball landscape proves that.

Both Final Fours are full of surprises, with Virginia Tech’s women making their first appearance and an unlikely Iowa-LSU final that should further showcase the incandescent talents of Caitlin Clark. The men’s quartet included three first-time entrants (Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic) along with resurgent blue-blood UConn.

For several regional men’s programs, this is also a period of transition.

VCU, Georgetown and George Mason all seem to have chosen wisely when it came to hiring new coaches. Virginia has stability at that position, but Tony Bennett must tackle roster turnover unlike any he’s experienced since he arrived in Charlottesville 14 years ago.

VCU fans have grown accustomed to a coaching carousel, with Jeff Capel, Anthony Grant, Shaka Smart and Will Wade all using their success with the Rams as springboards to Power 5 conference jobs. The latest is Mike Rhoades, who headed home last week to take over at Penn State.

Only the most short-sighted observer can begrudge them the chance to join a bigger platform and a higher tax bracket. Fortunately, those men helped make Broad Street a desirable destination, and the new man in charge is Ryan Odom, who authored UMBC’s historic NCAA Tournament upset of top-seeded Virginia in 2018 before moving to Utah State.

Odom and VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin previously worked together at American University. And with Odom’s familiarity with the state (he went to Hampden–Sydney and his father Dave was an assistant at UVa), there’s no reason to believe he can’t uphold the Rams’ tradition.

Georgetown and George Mason’s changes are linked. When Ed Cooley left Providence to succeed Patrick Ewing, the Friars hired Kim English away from GMU.

Cooley has nowhere to go but up at Georgetown, which went 2–37 in Big East play the past two years under Ewing. Cooley has a track record of Big East success at a similar school where basketball is the main attraction, and with the transfer portal, he could see immediate improvement — although it may take time to move back to the top of a rugged conference.

George Mason made a sensible hire in Tony Skinn, a key contributor to the Patriots’ historic 2006 Final Four run under Jim Larrañaga. This is Skinn’s first head coaching position, but he’s been an assistant at Seton Hall, Ohio State and, most recently, Maryland.

He knows the landscape, and his hiring has gotten positive feedback from alumni. He takes over a program that made strides in English’s two seasons in charge.

Which brings us to Virginia, where Bennett may need to pass out name tags when practice resumes in the fall. He faces the very real possibility of having to replace his entire starting lineup and top two reserves from a team that flamed out in a stunning first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Furman.

Kihei Clark, the scapegoat of that defeat, finally exhausted his eligibility, as have Jaylen Gardner and Ben Vander Plas. Junior guard Reece Beekman, the team’s most talented player, has declared for the NBA Draft while reserving the right to return — which, frankly, he should.

Fellow guard Armaan Frankln also declared for the draft with a season of eligibility remaining, and big men Kadin Shedick, Francisco Caffaro and Isaac Traudt (who redshirted this year) all entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Aside from Beekman possible departure, Shedrick’s decision hurts Bennett the most. Bennett buried him on the bench for the final two regular-season games while going with a small lineup, but he was arguably Virginia’s best player in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament after Vander Plas was sidelined with a broken hand.

Still, it’s likely that the scars didn’t heal, and while Shedrick never became a consistent force, the Cavaliers will miss his athleticism and shot-blocking ability.

Bennett still has promising rising sophomores Isaac McKinley and Ryan Dunn returning, plus redshirt freshman guard Leon Bond, Georgetown transfer Dante Harris and a couple of talented incoming freshmen in Elijah Gertrude and Blake Buchanan. Virginia is also reportedly among the favorites to land Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center, Hunter Dickinson, who’s considered the No. 1 prospect in the transfer portal.

Dickinson, an Alexandria native who’s also been linked to Georgetown and Maryland, certainly would help. But Bennett will go from having one of the country’s oldest teams this season to one with far less experience next fall — and his trademark Pack Line defense, which requires cohesion — may suffer for it.

Such is life in college basketball, where things can change in the blink of an eye.