DeShazo: NFL's postponement decisions smack of favoritism

Washington coach Ron Rivera, a cancer survivor, essentially had to plead with his players to get vaccinated before training camp. Most, but not all, did.

One who didn't was defensive end Montez Sweat, who appears to be the team's Patient Zero. Just as his broken jaw had healed in time for him to return to action last week, he went on the COVID-19 list. It's likely not a coincidence that many of his fellow defensive linemen later joined him.

The list soon included many teammates at other positions, including Washington's top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Had Washington's game not been postponed, Rivera would have had to start Garrett Gilbert, signed Friday off New England's practice squad, or a first-year pro Kyle Shurmer or Jordan Ta'amu, neither of whom was on the roster a week ago.

Not an ideal situation for a 6–7 team trying desperately to hold on to the NFC's final playoff spot.

Now, thanks to a new rule allowing fully vaccinated players to come off the COVID list with one negative test, Heinicke or Allen may be eligible to play Tuesday. Same with Jonathan Allen, Kendall Fuller, Kamryn Curl and several other starters.