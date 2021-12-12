DeShazo: After Sunday's loss, shorthanded Washington has little room for error

LANDOVER, Md. — We know that there's no quit in the Washington Football Team. That may be its only hope in the final four weeks of the season as it tries to cling to a tenuous NFC playoff spot.
Any fleeting hope Washington (6–7) had of repeating as NFC East champion slipped away, along with the ball from Taylor Heinicke's hands, late in the first quarter Sunday.
By the time Dorance Armstrong reached the end zone on his 37-yard fumble return, the Dallas Cowboys had an 18–0 lead en route to a 27–20 victory that relegates the home team's aspirations to a wild-card spot.
"We still control our destiny," coach Ron Rivera said, a statement that's technically true but far less convincing than it did a week ago.
Rivera's squad has shown some surprising resiliency, rebounding from a 2–6 start to win four straight without several injured starters. Even on Sunday, when quarterback Taylor Heinicke and star receiver Terry McLaurin failed to finish the game, what looked like a blowout turned interesting in the final minutes.
In fact, if either of two plays on Washington's final possession had gone differently — backup quarterback Kyle Allen's disputed lost fumble, one snap after DeAndre Carter failed to pull in a catchable long pass — those heated benches that the Cowboys imported for the game might have turned into very hot seats.
"I wasn't surprised [by the rally]," defensive tackle Daron Payne said. "I know my guys. They're going to fight hard until the end, so we just have to cut out the mistakes at the beginning."
The real question, though, is who is left to fight.
Heinicke said after the game that his knee "is fine." But if that injury and McLaurin's concussion don't allow them to play next Sunday in Philadelphia, they'll join and extensive list of absentees that includes starting defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat; tight end Logan Thomas; and offensive linemen Chase Roullier and Sam Cosmi.
This team is on its fourth placekicker and fourth center. And if Allen is forced into action, he'll be Washington's third starting quarterback this season.
"We don't really concern ourselves with that," safety Landon Collins said. "We just look at the next player and say, 'We need you.' You never know when your opportunity will come."
That was certainly true for Shaka Toney and Daniel Wise. Each got his first NFL start Sunday when Casey Toohill and James Smith–Williams — who were filling in for Young and Sweat — landed on the COVID-19 list hours before kickoff. (Perhaps it wasn't surprising since they share a position room with Sweat, who is apparently unvaccinated and is also on the list.)
Rivera has done an admirable job of building a roster that could withstand injuries and illness and stay competitive. But at some point, this team will run out of ammunition and won't be able to compete, even in arguably the NFL's worst division.
Sunday looked like that day, especially in the first half, when Dallas' defense had more return yards (50) than Washington had offensive yards (29). The Cowboys blanketed McLaurin, holding him without a catch before he left after a hard fall in the third period. And sensational rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence dominated Washington's patchwork offensive line.
Washington also got too emotional early, according to Collins, perhaps overreacting to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's midweek guarantee of a victory.
"We wanted to shut them up and prove a point, like we did last year," Collins said.
Cooler heads prevailed after halftime, but Washington didn't have the manpower to come all the way back. Collins hopes the encouraging second-half effort is an omen for the weeks ahead.
"We wanted to show them — not just for them, but for ourselves," he said, "that next time we play them, we'll be more prepared."
Still, it's fair to wonder if Washington has enough in the tank to hang on to its fragile wild-card spot, especially with two games against the contending Philadelphia Eagles sandwiched around a rematch in Dallas the night after Christmas.