DeShazo: After a season of regression, Washington Football Team faces an offseason of reckoning

COVID took its toll, especially in the past month, and in the past week, the team endured the deaths of Deshazor Everett’s friend and Montez Sweat’s brother.

But this team isn’t unique in that regard. Said linebacker Cole Holcomb: “It doesn’t matter who’s in there and who’s not. If a guy’s got a job to do, did he get it done or not?”

Aside from a four-game win streak that now seems like an anomaly, the answer in D.C. to that question (as opposed to COVID tests) was often negative. And regardless of what happens in next Sunday’s season finale at the equally woeful Giants, this team faces an offseason of reckoning.

Winning the NFL’s worst division last year may have skewed expectations, both inside and outside the team facility. After two years under Ron Rivera, the team is only marginally closer to being a legitimate contender.

It won’t be one until it finds a bona fide quarterback. Taylor Heinicke wasn’t supposed to be the guy, but he had virtually the entire season to prove himself.