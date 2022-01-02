DeShazo: After a season of regression, Washington Football Team faces an offseason of reckoning

LANDOVER, Md. — One irrelevant game remains in yet another irrelevant Washington Football Team season, so we can forgive Terry McLaurin for withholding his final analysis.
“I want to try to let the season finish and reflect after that,” McLaurin said after Sunday’s 20–16 loss to Philadelphia extinguished whatever ember of postseason hopes his 6–10 team harbored.
“I don’t want to say anything too prematurely, but we didn’t win our division, we didn’t make the playoffs, so that’s not the greatest thing,” he added. “ ... It’s hard to comment on the whole season and whether it was a step forward or a step back.”
That’s his prerogative, but we have no such limitations. So let’s make it clear.
This team has regressed.
You couldn’t have asked for a more obvious metaphor than the FedEx Field railing that gave out after the game as the Eagles fans who took over the stadium clamored for an autograph from Jalen Hurts. Like its home stands, this team needs a lot of reinforcements.
To be sure, there were plenty of mitigating factors in the team’s collapse. It would have helped to have Chase Young for the whole season, but the second-year defensive end didn’t exactly tear things up before tearing his ACL. Tight end Logan Thomas suffered a similar injury and was missed, but wasn’t having an All-Pro season either.
COVID took its toll, especially in the past month, and in the past week, the team endured the deaths of Deshazor Everett’s friend and Montez Sweat’s brother.
But this team isn’t unique in that regard. Said linebacker Cole Holcomb: “It doesn’t matter who’s in there and who’s not. If a guy’s got a job to do, did he get it done or not?”
Aside from a four-game win streak that now seems like an anomaly, the answer in D.C. to that question (as opposed to COVID tests) was often negative. And regardless of what happens in next Sunday’s season finale at the equally woeful Giants, this team faces an offseason of reckoning.
Winning the NFL’s worst division last year may have skewed expectations, both inside and outside the team facility. After two years under Ron Rivera, the team is only marginally closer to being a legitimate contender.
It won’t be one until it finds a bona fide quarterback. Taylor Heinicke wasn’t supposed to be the guy, but he had virtually the entire season to prove himself.
He had his moments, but there was an unmistakable vibe when he took the field with 2:21 left it was his final chance to convince Rivera that he deserves to be in the mix to start next fall. He drove his team to the Eagles’ 20, but his throw sailed high as rookie tight end John Bates stumbled, and Philadelphia’s Rodney McLeod made a diving interception.
Could interference have been called? Sure, but the NFL is not a league of what-ifs.
The free-agent quarterback field is shallower than a kiddy pool, and there’s no sure-fire hotshot coming out of the draft — especially after Mississippi’s Matt Corral was injured in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.
Will four straight losses convince Rivera (and navel-gazing owner Daniel Snyder) to make a play for Deshaun Watson, despite his myriad legal issues? That hardly seems to jibe with Rivera’s principles, but after five straight losing seasons (the past two on his watch) — and watching Dallas and Philadelphia zoom past his team in the standings — will he reconsider?
Washington’s NFC East record is 1-4, with the one victory coming after the Giants committed an offside penalty that allowed Dustin Hopkins a second chance to kick a last-second field goal. Division games “can make or break your season,” McLaurin said, “and it kind of broke ours.”
When Washington takes the field in the fall, it’s (finally) expected to have a new nickname. It also needs a pretty major makeover.
Besides a franchise quarterback, it needs a trustworthy secondary receiver so that McLaurin isn’t constantly double-teamed. It needs offensive line depth, particularly if All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff cashes in elsewhere. It needs dependable safety play, which it hasn’t really had since Sean Taylor’s death more than a decade ago.
Perhaps rookies like Jaret Patterson, Jamin Davis and Bates can contribute more as professional sophomores. And this team may be due for a few breaks after a difficult season on and off the field.
But truly good teams prepare for the worst. And this squad wasn’t fully equipped to deal with adversity.
“I think we have elements,” said Rivera, who is generally pretty candid, “but w have a ways to go. We showed what we’re capable of at times. We showed resilience at times, but at times it was overwhelming.”
Steve DeShazo reports for The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.