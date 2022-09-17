 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defensive touchdowns fuel Fork Union's road win over STAB

Fork Union Military Academy scored a pair of defensive touchdowns Friday night to secure a 19-7 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield in Virginia Prep League action at Frank Addonizio Field in Charlottesville.

STAB had a strong start to the contest. QB Ethan Horner connected with Austin Williford, who rumbled 50 yards for a touchdown to give the Saints a 7-0 lead.

The Blue Devils countered when Owen Leydig picked off a pass and raced 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first half.

FUMA (1-3) took the lead for good just before halftime when Edwin Searcy shredded several tackles during a 25-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Devils a 13-7 lead at intermission.

The game remained close until late in the fourth quarter, when Lance Gowans got home on a blitz off the edge and jarred the ball loose. Isaac Rivera scooped up the fumble at the one and sauntered into the end zone for a touchdown to secure the win for the Blue Devils.

Searcy rushed for 167 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown to lead Fork Union. Anthony Wiseman completed 9-of-19 passes for 100 yards, while Leydig caught three passes for 51 yards.

Defensively, Rivera finished with 10 tackles, recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown. Aaron McDaniels added eight tackles and a sack, while Leydig finished with seven stops and a pick-six.

Fork Union returns to action this upcoming Friday with a road trip to St. John Paul II in Greenville, N.C., while STAB hosts North Cross on Friday at 7 p.m.

