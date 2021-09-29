Defensive improvement needed for Virginia to avoid 0-3 ACC start

No team has ever won the ACC Coastal Division after starting 0-3 in league play, a reality Virginia is staring down when it plays at Miami on Thursday night.

UVa, which comes into the matchup after two 20-point ACC losses riddled with defensive miscues, needs to win at Miami for the first time since 2011 to avoid the dreaded 0-3 ACC start.

“I know we have what it takes,” wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said. “I feel like we haven’t been performing to our capabilities the past two weeks. So if anything, just get back to being ourselves and UVa football and I think everything else will take care of itself.”

Like most teams coming off consecutive 20-point defeats, UVa (2-2, 0-2 ACC) has room to improve on both sides of the ball when it plays Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC). The team’s most glaring issues still come defensively, though.

Virginia has allowed 96 points and more than 1,000 total yards in its last two games, losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. The team is failing at basic assignments, such as correctly fitting the run. UVa allowed 595 combined rushing yards to the Tar Heels and Demon Deacons.

As far as run fits go, co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell thinks the fix is simple.