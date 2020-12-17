Defensive back De’Vante Cross plans to return to Virginia for sixth year

Redshirt senior defensive back De’Vante Cross plans to return to the Virginia football team for a sixth year. Cross announced the news on social media Thursday evening.

“This program has made me into the man I am today and has granted me an opportunity to chase my dream of playing in the NFL,” Cross wrote on social media. “I’m going to continue to chase that dream and further my education. With that being said I’ll be returning for another year.”

In a typical season, Cross’ career would’ve ended after this fall. The NCAA offered eligibility relief to players this fall due to COVID-19, meaning playing this season would not count against eligibility. That rule adjustment allows for Cross to play one additional season in Charlottesville.

Cross adds a veteran presence to Virginia’s secondary next fall. He’s played 50 games while at UVa, recording 105 tackles and five interceptions. He’s snatched at least one interception in each of the last three seasons.

The defensive back played mostly cornerback this fall, but he’s also spent time at safety. Cross’ position assignment next season will likely depend on which other veteran defensive backs decide to return next fall and which guys opt to move to new endeavors.

With good size at 6-foot-2 and position versatility, Cross holds NFL potential. UVa’s secondary also allowed significant chunk plays and missed plenty of tackles. There’s plenty of room for growth next season as Cross looks to impress NFL scouts.

