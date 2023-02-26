After Virginia gave up 21 goals in a win over Harvard last week, senior defenseman Cade Saustad spoke up in the locker room and expressed his frustration.

The Cavaliers' defense had surrendered 34 goals in the first two games of the season and Saustad, who has been a part of two national championship teams with UVa, knew the defense was not playing up to its potential.

“I think we can definitely have one of the best defenses in the country once everything starts clicking and we start playing with confidence,” he said.

Everything started clicking on Saturday night.

Virginia's defense limited No. 9 Ohio State to just two second-half goals in a 17-6 victory over the Buckeyes in the Southwest Florida Shootout at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla.

The Cavaliers are off to a 3-0 start for third consecutive season.

Ohio State’s six total goals are the fewest by a Virginia top-10 opponent since the Cavaliers held then-No. 6 Georgetown to three goals in 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“Our team defense did not have the greatest outings the first two games, against Michigan and Harvard," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "We’ve been trying to get back to the basics: being stickier on-ball and communicating when we do need to slide."

Saustad led the way for the UVa defense, posting a career-high four caused turnovers to go along with two ground balls. The senior also helped the Hoos limit standout Ohio State attackman Jack Myers to just two goals.

"The performance today was highlighted, really, by Cade Saustad," Tiffany said. "Cade’s performance against one of the best attackmen in the nation, Jack Myers — for [Cade] to, not stop him period, but to neutralize [Myers], that was [critical]. But what I also saw was other defensemen doing really well with their 1-v-1 matchups, and we didn’t see that with our first two games.”

Virginia's Payton Cormier outscored Ohio State (3-1) by himself, finishing with a career-high seven goals, which tied for the second most goals in a single game in school history. Cormier now has 122 career goals at UVa.

Cormier extended his point streak to 33 games. During the streak, Cormier has recorded 96 goals and 17 assists. Cormier’s point streak entering Saturday’s contest stood at No. 6 in the nation.

Xander Dickson finished with two goals and three assists, while Petey LaSalla added two goals for the Hoos, who have scored at least 17 goals in all three of their games this season.

Thomas McConvey finished with two assists to extend his point streak to 55 games. Having registered at least one point in all 55 career games, McConvey’s streak is the longest among any active player in college lacrosse. For his career, McConvey has amassed 132 goals and 52 assists.

The Cavaliers return to Klöckner Stadium to host Richmond (2-1) on March 4. Opening faceoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.